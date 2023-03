The impressive Büyük Ağa Medresesi (1488) has an octagonal layout, rarely seen in Ottoman medrese (seminary) architecture. It was built by Sultan Beyazıt II's chief white eunuch Hüseyin Ağa, also known as Grandagha. It still serves as a seminary for boys who are training to be hafız (theologians who have memorised the entire Koran) and is not open to the public.

Just before the medrese is a small, and not totally natural, waterfall that's a hit with local families.