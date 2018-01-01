Welcome to Ankara & Central Anatolia

Somewhere between the cracks in the Hittite ruins, the fissures in the Phyrgian burial mounds and the scratches in the Seljuk caravanserais, the mythical, mighty Turks raced across this highland steppe with big ideas and bigger swords. Alexander the Great cut that eponymous knot in Gordion where King Midas displayed his deft golden touch. Julius Caesar came, saw and conquered, and in Konya, the whirling dervishes first spun. This central sweep of Turkey was also where Atatürk forged his secular revolution along dusty Roman roads that all lead to Ankara; an underrated capital city and geopolitical centre. Further north through the nation's fruit bowl, in Safranbolu and Amasya, 'Ottomania' is still in full swing; here wealthy weekenders come to capture a glimmer of a bygone age amid bendy-beamed mansions. Central Anatolia is the meeting point between the fabled past and the present – a sojourn here will enlighten and enchant.

On this private tour you will have the opportunity to visit the following historic sites:Museum of Anatolian Civilizations:The collections in this museum place an unusual emphasis on the earlier of Anatolia's occupiers, and start with an interesting exhibit of finds from the Catal Huyuk site, often described as the earliest known human community in the world. Other highlights include a collection of tablets, the translations of which remind you how little some things in the world have changed over the millennia.Citadel of Ankara:The Citadel overlooks the city and is the acknowledged symbol of Ankara. It is the oldest part of the city, built either by Hittites or Phrygians, people live almost as they did 600 years ago. The region was settled before 2000 BC.Ataturk Mausoleum:This mausoleum is the eternal resting place of Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, revolutionary, brave soldier, great leader and international figure. It overlooks Ankara and was completed being built in 1953 and in November 1953, Ataturk was buried there. The Mausoleum is adorned with statues, relief's and embellishments created by many of Turkey's artists.Finally you will have the chance to visit the Old Copper Market (closed on Sunday).
Travel from Ankara Airport to your Ankara City Hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Ankara Hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Departing Ankara in the early morning, drive for approximately 3 hours (208 kilometers) through the stunning landscape of Turkey enroute to Hattusas which was the capital of the Hittites.Before visiting the main capitol, journey to Yazilikaya. Meaning "inscribed rock" in the Turkish language, Yazilikaya is an open air, natural rock shrine containing impressive reliefs of all the Hittite gods and goddesses. As the morning sun light shines on the bas-reliefs direct in the morning, you will be fascinated by this open air sanctuary.Enjoy lunch in a small restaurant in a town nearby. After lunch visit the capital of Hattusas famous for the cuneiform tablets, and the capital city of Hittites.While here you will visit Lion's Gate, Tunnel, King's Gate, Citadel and Grand Temple. After a day of impressive sightseeing, join your transfer back to Ankara.
Take the hassle out of arriving in an unfamiliar city and trying to battle your way to the hotel. Book an Konya Airport Private Arrival Transfer for a smooth transition from Konya Airport to your Konya City Center.
This private departure transfer from Ankara city hotels to Ankara airport provides you with a hassle-free end to your trip.At your confirmed time, you will be met in the lobby of your hotel by your driver who will lead you to your private air-conditioned vehicle. You will then transfer to Ankara Esenboga Airport which will take approximately 45 minutes. Services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Let us make your arrival hassle-free with an Ankara Esenboğa Airport Private Arrival Transfer. Avoid all the stress that comes with trying to get from A to B when you're in a foreign country as your driver will be waiting to meet you and take you directly to your Ankara hotel. Available from Esenboğa Airport.
