Private Tour: Ankara Sightseeing

On this private tour you will have the opportunity to visit the following historic sites:Museum of Anatolian Civilizations:The collections in this museum place an unusual emphasis on the earlier of Anatolia's occupiers, and start with an interesting exhibit of finds from the Catal Huyuk site, often described as the earliest known human community in the world. Other highlights include a collection of tablets, the translations of which remind you how little some things in the world have changed over the millennia.Citadel of Ankara:The Citadel overlooks the city and is the acknowledged symbol of Ankara. It is the oldest part of the city, built either by Hittites or Phrygians, people live almost as they did 600 years ago. The region was settled before 2000 BC.Ataturk Mausoleum:This mausoleum is the eternal resting place of Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, revolutionary, brave soldier, great leader and international figure. It overlooks Ankara and was completed being built in 1953 and in November 1953, Ataturk was buried there. The Mausoleum is adorned with statues, relief's and embellishments created by many of Turkey's artists.Finally you will have the chance to visit the Old Copper Market (closed on Sunday).