Though a small island, Djerba contains the ingredients of many people’s idea of the ideal holiday vacation: soft, sandy beaches, warm Mediterranean waters, loads of activities, and an array of shops selling a good range of local handicrafts. It also sports a maze of cobblestone streets and a history of ethnic and religious diversity more pronounced than in the rest of the country.

To the classically inclined, the name Djerba conjures images of Homer’s Land of the Lotus-Eaters, an island so seductive that it’s impossible to leave. These days, many visitors voluntarily sequester themselves at the resort hotels along beautiful Plage Sidi Mahrès, but there are plenty of other things to do, including visiting some impressive museums.