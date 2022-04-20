Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…
Djerba
Though a small island, Djerba contains the ingredients of many people’s idea of the ideal holiday vacation: soft, sandy beaches, warm Mediterranean waters, loads of activities, and an array of shops selling a good range of local handicrafts. It also sports a maze of cobblestone streets and a history of ethnic and religious diversity more pronounced than in the rest of the country.
To the classically inclined, the name Djerba conjures images of Homer’s Land of the Lotus-Eaters, an island so seductive that it’s impossible to leave. These days, many visitors voluntarily sequester themselves at the resort hotels along beautiful Plage Sidi Mahrès, but there are plenty of other things to do, including visiting some impressive museums.
Explore Djerba
- DDjerba Traditional Heritage Museum
Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…
- DDjerbahood
In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…
- El Ghriba
The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…
- PParc Djerba Explore
Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next…
- MMarché Central
The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…
- PPlage Sidi Mahrès
This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…
- MMusée de Guellala
This whitewashed complex sits in a commanding position at the top of a hill 2km east of Guellala on the road to Cedouikech. Inside, a well-intentioned but…
- BBorj Ghazi Mustapha
Built in the 13th-century by the Aragonese, this fort was captured by the Ottomans in 1560 and has been allowed to slowly crumble in recent times – be…
- GGuellala Mosque
This 15th-century waterfront mosque found 1.5km south of Guellala is a fine example of Djerban Islamic architecture, and a favourite spot for watching the…
Latest Stories from Djerba
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Djerba.
See
Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum
Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…
See
Djerbahood
In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…
See
El Ghriba
The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…
See
Parc Djerba Explore
Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next…
See
Marché Central
The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…
See
Plage Sidi Mahrès
This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…
See
Musée de Guellala
This whitewashed complex sits in a commanding position at the top of a hill 2km east of Guellala on the road to Cedouikech. Inside, a well-intentioned but…
See
Borj Ghazi Mustapha
Built in the 13th-century by the Aragonese, this fort was captured by the Ottomans in 1560 and has been allowed to slowly crumble in recent times – be…
See
Guellala Mosque
This 15th-century waterfront mosque found 1.5km south of Guellala is a fine example of Djerban Islamic architecture, and a favourite spot for watching the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Djerba
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.