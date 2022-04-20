Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Djerba

Though a small island, Djerba contains the ingredients of many people’s idea of the ideal holiday vacation: soft, sandy beaches, warm Mediterranean waters, loads of activities, and an array of shops selling a good range of local handicrafts. It also sports a maze of cobblestone streets and a history of ethnic and religious diversity more pronounced than in the rest of the country.

To the classically inclined, the name Djerba conjures images of Homer’s Land of the Lotus-Eaters, an island so seductive that it’s impossible to leave. These days, many visitors voluntarily sequester themselves at the resort hotels along beautiful Plage Sidi Mahrès, but there are plenty of other things to do, including visiting some impressive museums.

Explore Djerba

  • D

    Djerba Traditional Heritage Museum

    Good things often come in small packages, and that is certainly the case at this modestly sized but extremely impressive museum. Occupying a curvaceous…

  • D

    Djerbahood

    In 2014, 150 artists from 30 countries descended on Erriadh to collaborate on an ambitious street-art project. The result was 250 vividly coloured…

  • El Ghriba

    The most important synagogue on Djerba and the oldest in Tunisia, this 19th-century building is in a white compound 1km south of the medina. Pass through…

  • P

    Parc Djerba Explore

    Three wildly disparate attractions – a museum of Islamic art, a heritage village and a reptile park – are on offer at this strange tourist attraction next…

  • M

    Marché Central

    The daily auction at the fish market takes place late mornings in the northeast corner of the Marché Central. Auctioneers command attention as they…

  • P

    Plage Sidi Mahrès

    This long sweep of golden sand with its gently breaking surf is Djerba's greatest attraction. It begins east of the low-lying Ras Remel Peninsula, which…

  • M

    Musée de Guellala

    This whitewashed complex sits in a commanding position at the top of a hill 2km east of Guellala on the road to Cedouikech. Inside, a well-intentioned but…

  • B

    Borj Ghazi Mustapha

    Built in the 13th-century by the Aragonese, this fort was captured by the Ottomans in 1560 and has been allowed to slowly crumble in recent times – be…

  • G

    Guellala Mosque

    This 15th-century waterfront mosque found 1.5km south of Guellala is a fine example of Djerban Islamic architecture, and a favourite spot for watching the…

