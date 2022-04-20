This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…
Cap Bon
Verdant Cap Bon devotes most of its efforts to cultivating citrus trees and vineyards. The tourist action centres on Hammamet, the country's first resort town, which has attracted visitors since the 1920s. Then a jet-set playground, it’s now mostly a package-holiday destination.
Venture beyond Hammamet and the busy craft centre of Nabeul, and you’ll find Cap Bon a surprising adventure. Its towns have a nothing-much-to-do feel, and if you have your own transport and want to find a deserted beach, you've come to the right place.
Kelibia has a mighty fortress and a splendid beach. El Haouaria, a northern town at the end of the peninsula, is home to the 2500-year-old quarries that supplied stone for Rome’s Colosseum.
Cap Bon's wild west is rugged and difficult to get around. A dramatic road clinging to the rocky coast leads to faded spa-town Korbous, where a scalding hot spring spills directly into the sea.
- Port Aux Prince
This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…
- Djebel Sidi Abiod
This 390m peak is the northeastern tip of the Tunisian Dorsale – and feels like the edge of the world. A paved road winds to the top, where you can revel…
- Plage de Sidi Mansour
The road to get here from Kelibia is rough, narrow and militantly guarded by herds of goats, but if you have your own set of wheels, this is one of Cap…
- Plage de la Mansoura
Plage de la Mansoura's soft white sand tapers gently into blissfully clear-as-glass sea. This is Kelibia's favourite beach, and it gets packed at the…
- Kerkouane
Set on a turquoise curve of prime coastal real estate, the Unesco-listed Punic settlement of Kerkouane is the world’s best-preserved example of a…
- Neapolis
Present-day Nabeul owes its name to Neapolis, the Arabic transliteration of the Greek word for ‘new city'. Established by seafaring traders in the 5th…
- Centre Culturel International de Hammamet
Built by Romanian millionaire George Sebastian in the 1920s, Hammamet’s International Cultural Centre used to be the ultimate party house. The whitewashed…
- Fort de Kelibia
In use off and on since it was built by the Carthaginians in the 5th century BC, this strategically placed fort, the largest preserved in Tunisia,…
- Plage Rtiba
Hidden 2.5km down a rough, unmarked dirt track, the coast around Plage Rtiba appears to be a secret to all except local fishermen and shepherds ushering…
