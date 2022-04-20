Verdant Cap Bon devotes most of its efforts to cultivating citrus trees and vineyards. The tourist action centres on Hammamet, the country's first resort town, which has attracted visitors since the 1920s. Then a jet-set playground, it’s now mostly a package-holiday destination.

Venture beyond Hammamet and the busy craft centre of Nabeul, and you’ll find Cap Bon a surprising adventure. Its towns have a nothing-much-to-do feel, and if you have your own transport and want to find a deserted beach, you've come to the right place.

Kelibia has a mighty fortress and a splendid beach. El Haouaria, a northern town at the end of the peninsula, is home to the 2500-year-old quarries that supplied stone for Rome’s Colosseum.

Cap Bon's wild west is rugged and difficult to get around. A dramatic road clinging to the rocky coast leads to faded spa-town Korbous, where a scalding hot spring spills directly into the sea.