Welcome to Bizerte
With its picturesque old port, beautiful beaches, atmospheric corniche and excellent restaurants, it’s a wonder there aren’t more visitors to this northern belle. Things are about to change, however – the city is planning ambitious developments, including a 1200-berth marina, scheduled to open in 2011 or 2012. This new port is guaranteed to put Bizerte on the touristic map, a long-awaited boost for a city that’s often felt overlooked.
Bizerte, the region’s main city, is endowed with a picturesque ancient port and a bustling – and largely untouristed – commercial centre. It’s an excellent base for exploring Ichkeul National Park – one look at the lake and you’ll understand why it’s a Unesco World Heritage site – and some of the handful of Tunisian beaches that epitomise Mediterranean beauty, including Raf Raf and Cap Serrat.
Top experiences in Bizerte
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.