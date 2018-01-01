Welcome to Bizerte

With its picturesque old port, beautiful beaches, atmospheric corniche and excellent restaurants, it’s a wonder there aren’t more visitors to this northern belle. Things are about to change, however – the city is planning ambitious developments, including a 1200-berth marina, scheduled to open in 2011 or 2012. This new port is guaranteed to put Bizerte on the touristic map, a long-awaited boost for a city that’s often felt overlooked.

Read More