Another highlight is Togo's melting-pot culture. The fortified compounds of Koutammakou are a reminder that the country's ethnically diverse population didn't always get along, but nowadays voodoo, Muslim, Christian and traditional festivals crowd the calendar and are often colourful celebrations for all.
The cherry on top is Lomé, the low-key yet elegant capital, with its large avenues, tasty restaurants and throbbing nightlife – not to mention the splendid beaches on its doorstep.
5-Day Guided Cultural and Voodoo Tour of Togo from Lome
Day 1: LomeArrival and welcome from lome tokoin airport, or by road from Ghana’s afloa border .or Benin where ever you are coming from you, will be met and assisted with customs and immigration formalities. You are transferred to your accommodation near the Atlantic Ocean with pleasant views of coconut trees.Day 2: Togoville - Agbanakin You check out and depart to Agbanakin a small village. You will stop at the last stronghold of slavery on the bay of Guinea. You will visit the house of the slaves (House Wood). You continue the trip in a canoe until you arrive in Togoville, the first capital of Togo under the German flag. Togoville is a city with a voodoo tradition. You will interact some voodoo priests where you will be given an explanation of their cult. You will meet the heir to the throne of King Mlapa who signed the contract of protectorate with the German exploratory Gustav Nachtigal. He will tell us about the history of Togo and lead us through the royal museum.Upon Arrival at Agbanakin, you will pay a courtesy call to the local chief of the village.Day 3: AgbanakinToday will be day of discovery of the village. Indeed the village has several voodoo temples and cloisters of the Zangbéto. The Zangbéto is a fetish for protection. The Voodoo watches over the village. In the night when the Zangbéto leaves the village nobody should is suppose to see them. They have a kind of magic. They wear masks of raffia palm all the body and look like a haystack. You will witness the the ceremony to demonstrate very mystical dances. The Zangbéto falls into trance and the masks fall away, but you cannot see the person under the mask. They have transformed to an animal (turtle, crocodile, crab, chicken… or a devil), you need to discover it yourself.After a tour in the village, you will depart by a canoe on the river Mono with fishermen for a traditional fishing and to discover the aquatic fauna.Late afternoon you will take part in the Zangbéto dance it will be a day not to be forgotten and once in life time you will need to definitely need a lot of photos.Day 4: LoméYou will depart to Lomé in the morning, you will visit the fetishes market (the first and biggest voodoo market in Africa). The charlatans, voodoo priests, traditional medicine men, adepts … the whole world comes here to procure the necessary ingredient for their fetishes or to prepare medicinal or love potions. You continue to them to the grand market of Lomé called "Marché des Nanas-Benz" and to the artistic village. The rest of the day is spent at the beachDay 5: DepartureDepending on your departure time, you check out to depart to the airport for customs and immigration formalities or cross the border to Ghana or Benin. You will be assisted. It will be time now to bid farewell to Lome .
12-Day Guided Walking Tour of Ghana and Togo from Accra
Day 1: Accra You will be meet and transferred to your hotel, overnight Day 2: Accra - Shai Hill - Wli Your will drive about an hour to the outskirts of Accra to beads manufacturing company. After your drive will continue to Shai Hills resource reserve.Day 3: Wli You will start your hiking up to Wli upper falls (1000ft) most of the way up is in the open and you will have fantastic view of your surrounding villages, experience the forest, humidity and pressure from the spray of the falls.There is an optional evening of drumming and dance and bonfire at Wli falls. Day 4: Wli -Gbledi-Gbledi Gbogame - BiakpaYou depart from Wli to Gbledi Gbogame for a drive to the foot of mountain Afadjato (29045ft), the highest peak in Ghana. From there, trek up hill through steep and well shaded footpaths within less than two hours after ascent you will reach the summit. The descent is steep walking on lose dirt and stones in Gbledi, adjoining mountain Afadjato,is the highest point in Ghana.Day 5: Biakpa You will take a short drive from Biakpa for an easy walk to Amedzofe falls and you will hike to the summit of mount Gemi above the village. You will see the metal cross erected during the Second World War and stunning view of Volta Lake.Day 6: Biakpa - Kpalime You will take a short drive to the Ghana-Togo border, after immigration and customs formalities, we continue our drive of about one and half hours’ drive to Kpalime. Day 7: Kpalime You will visit the artistic centre, the market and the grand cathedral constructed by German while the First World War.Day 8: Trek Mountain Melekloto called Kinito-agome apedome and Agnedi. You will trek for a total of seven hours from the village to village until you eventually trek to mountain Melakloto. Day 9: Agnedi - Kouma Apoti You will have a total of seven hours of trekking. You will trek from the village Agnedi to Kouma-tokpli passing Agome-tomegbe and kouma apoti. You will discover magnificent landscapes of forest in the jungle with cocoa and coffee.Day 10 : Kouma Apoti - Kouma Konda Today will be another once in a life time experience at a unique studio for vegetable painting where you will meet a young artist. He will lead you in the forest in search of natural pigments to demonstrate the vegetable painting in an unusual studio established in a heart of the forest on the riverside.Day 11: Kouma Konda - Kloto You will continue your visits to kouma konda with the doors and windows of homes painted with the pictures of regional animals, scenes of the village, view the mount Kloto and discover three pretty butterflies famous area of Kloto. Day 12: Kpalime - Lome - Accra Sightseeing at the grand market called nana benz and the artistic village, after you cross the Togo-Ghana border to Accra for your onward flight.
5-Day Eastern Ghana Highlands Hiking Tour from Accra
Day 1: Accra – Odumase - Shai Hills – Akosombo Your experienced guide will pick you up from your pre-arranged location at 8am. After a brief introduction, you will drive about an hour to the outskirts of Accra to TK Beads. At TK you will see the production of beads. Continue to Shai Hills Resource Reserve arriving late morning.The forest guard will guide you for about two hours hiking to the Shai people ancestral caves. You can’t miss seeing some wildlife like Kobs, Olive Baboons, monkeys and several species of birds. Day 2: Akosombo –Tafi - Atome – Wli - Agumatsa You will drive to Tafi Atome. Upon arrival in Tafi Atome you will start your one hour easy hike for the day on a flat terrain. Collect your banana from your local knowledgeable guide who will lead you to the friendly troops of monkeys at a close range . Out of the reserve you will walk to Tafi Abuipe, a nearby small kente village, where almost every home is engaged in weaving . Day 3: Wli You will wake up in the morning refreshed with good stamina and wearing the appropriate hiking shoes to start your longest and most challenging hiking adventure to Wli Upper falls .Most of the way up is in the open and you will have fantastic view of your surrounding villages, experience the forest, humidity and pressure from the spray of the falls . Day 4: Wli – Gbledi – Gbledi Gbogame - Biakpa After a leisurely breakfast at your lodge depart from Wli to Gbledi Gbogame for a drive to the foot of Mountain Afadjato (29054ft) the highest peak in Ghana. From there trek up hill through a steep and well shaded footpaths Within less than two hours after ascent you will reach the summit. The panoramic view is stunning, however if it is foggy it could affect the beautiful view of the valleys and villages . Another peak higher which is only a couple of meters at the western edge of Ghana sits in Togo.You drive from Gbledi to Golowati to the Tagbo falls . The trek is about forty five minutes on a fairly flat land. Day 5: Biakpa - Amedzofe - Accra You will check out after your breakfast and take a very short drive to Amedzofe. You will see the metal cross erected during the Second World War and stunning view of Volta Lake. The descent trail is steep and rocky. Today will be your last hiking adventure in the far eastern part of Ghana known for its lush green landscapes mountain and water falls. After the hike you will start your journey back to Accra.
13-Days Guided Cultural Discovery and Adventure Tour of Togo and Benin from Lome
Day 1: You are met upon arrival at the Lomé–tokoin international airport by your local guide and transferred to your hotel . Day 2 : Visit to market and museum You will head to Kara north of Togo.A stop over is made at Sokode where you visit the market. Sokode is a commercial center. Day 3 : City and sight seeing tour You have a city tour to discover the people ,their history and their city. You will not miss the seeing of Mountain Kabye . Day 4 : Traveling to savannah area with breathtaking views You will depart from your hotel and travel to a contrasting landscape of savannah surrounding a small locality .Day 5 : Discovery of caves ,and soukals - the traditional village homes You will observe monkeys on the hills near the camp. You will visit the Nano caves and Soukalas .Day 6 : Border crossing and safari drive Depart for Natitingou crossing of the border Togo-Benin .Continue the route to the Pendjari National Park, Biosphere Reserve . You will take a late afternoon safari drive.Day 7 : Game drive and swimming at a waterfall and local interaction . You will take game drive and there after you continue to a waterfall at Tanougo for a well-deserved swim .Day 8 : Visit and face to face interaction with tambermas of Koutammakou world heritage cultural landscape villages Your route will take you to the Togo – Benin border you continue your journey to the valley of Tambermas, called Koutammakou and classified since 2004 in the UNESCO world heritage as cultural and natural landscape.Day 9 : Cultural discovery of metallurgical trade of the ,and skillful black smiths of Bassar region Depart to Bassar where the inhabitants are considered as being skillful in black smiths. Visit their blast furnaces built in clay and fired with wood .Pottery is a common artisan activity in the region.Day 10 : You will be traveling further south to the region of the lush green forest . Today you will move to Kpalimé , region of green forests with breathtaking scenery , water falls , rivers ,mountains and artisanal activitiesDay 11 : Departure for the lovely African dream mountainous village Kouma Konda A village of Kloto for or a botanical walk and swim in the water falls . Day 12 : Trekking to villages and traditional evening music and dance You will trek from one village to another in the area of Mount Agou.Day 13 : Last Day in Kpalime You will take a City tour of Kpalimé- purase some souvenirs when you visit the local craftsmen . After you depart to Lome for your onward flight
Togo Adventure Tour: Hike Mt Kloto and Discover Togolese Culture
Embark on an incredible botanical excursion of the Kloto region! Enjoy lush landscapes and the cool climate of this beautiful region of Togo, and explore the ties that bind people to their environment. Accompanied by a knowledgeable guide, discover the secrets of the benefits of medicinal and traditional plants. Discover magnificent panoramas from the summit of Mount Kloto. Visit traditional villages and take time to observe and understand the daily life of the indigenous local people. Walk through scenic fields of cocoa and coffee and enjoy a serene picnic break at the foot of a beautiful waterfall. This tour is the perfect blend of hiking while discovering the wealth of Togolese diversity.
Lomé Discovery Tour: Nature and History in a Small City
Uncover the lush city of Kpalimé, renowned for its beautiful scenery and pleasant tropical climate. Visit a neo-Gothic church built by German colonizers in the early 20th century before strolling to the craft village to admire art made with finesse and dexterity by inspired artisans and to purchase a few unique souvenirs to bring home. After, travel to the mountain to visit Château Vial, the presidential château in the hills to the north of Kpalimé. Then, discover the serene Womé Waterfall by taxi-brousse, or share taxi. To arrive at this idyllic place (~1.5 hours away) you’ll need to climb steep stairs, so pack appropriate footwear—the waterfall is worth it! At the base of the falls, you can bathe in refreshing, crystalline water, surrounded by a majestic landscape. Later, before leaving, taste delicious, fine crafted local delicacies.Tour revenue helps fund Voisins Solidaires Togo’s humanitarian efforts and operating expenses.