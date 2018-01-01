5-Day Guided Cultural and Voodoo Tour of Togo from Lome

Day 1: LomeArrival and welcome from lome tokoin airport, or by road from Ghana’s afloa border .or Benin where ever you are coming from you, will be met and assisted with customs and immigration formalities. You are transferred to your accommodation near the Atlantic Ocean with pleasant views of coconut trees.Day 2: Togoville - Agbanakin You check out and depart to Agbanakin a small village. You will stop at the last stronghold of slavery on the bay of Guinea. You will visit the house of the slaves (House Wood). You continue the trip in a canoe until you arrive in Togoville, the first capital of Togo under the German flag. Togoville is a city with a voodoo tradition. You will interact some voodoo priests where you will be given an explanation of their cult. You will meet the heir to the throne of King Mlapa who signed the contract of protectorate with the German exploratory Gustav Nachtigal. He will tell us about the history of Togo and lead us through the royal museum.Upon Arrival at Agbanakin, you will pay a courtesy call to the local chief of the village.Day 3: AgbanakinToday will be day of discovery of the village. Indeed the village has several voodoo temples and cloisters of the Zangbéto. The Zangbéto is a fetish for protection. The Voodoo watches over the village. In the night when the Zangbéto leaves the village nobody should is suppose to see them. They have a kind of magic. They wear masks of raffia palm all the body and look like a haystack. You will witness the the ceremony to demonstrate very mystical dances. The Zangbéto falls into trance and the masks fall away, but you cannot see the person under the mask. They have transformed to an animal (turtle, crocodile, crab, chicken… or a devil), you need to discover it yourself.After a tour in the village, you will depart by a canoe on the river Mono with fishermen for a traditional fishing and to discover the aquatic fauna.Late afternoon you will take part in the Zangbéto dance it will be a day not to be forgotten and once in life time you will need to definitely need a lot of photos.Day 4: LoméYou will depart to Lomé in the morning, you will visit the fetishes market (the first and biggest voodoo market in Africa). The charlatans, voodoo priests, traditional medicine men, adepts … the whole world comes here to procure the necessary ingredient for their fetishes or to prepare medicinal or love potions. You continue to them to the grand market of Lomé called "Marché des Nanas-Benz" and to the artistic village. The rest of the day is spent at the beachDay 5: DepartureDepending on your departure time, you check out to depart to the airport for customs and immigration formalities or cross the border to Ghana or Benin. You will be assisted. It will be time now to bid farewell to Lome .