Togo's capital – once dubbed “the pearl of West Africa” – may be a shadow of its former self, but it retains a charm and nonchalance. You'll probably appreciate its human scale and unexpected treats and gems: from tasty maquis (street-side eatery) food to colorful markets and palm-fringed boulevards.
Lomé
The labyrinthine Grand Marché is Togo at its most colourful and entrepreneurial. You'll find everything at this market, from Togolese football tops to…
Lomé
The Marché des Féticheurs, 4km northeast of the centre, stocks all the ingredients for traditional fetishes, from porcupine skin to serpent head. It's all…
Lomé
The home of the president is an imposing modern structure, worth a few pics and the chance to see the guards dressed in their finest.
Lomé
Offers regular films, concerts and exhibitions, and has a good selection of books and up-to-date newspapers.