Lomé

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Lomé, Togo: Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, built by the Germans in 1901 - Gothic revival style with lattice work steeples - view towards Rue de l'Eglise - Cathédrale du Sacré-Cœur de Lomé / Herz-Jesu-Kathedralkirche

Getty Images

Overview

Togo's capital – once dubbed “the pearl of West Africa” – may be a shadow of its former self, but it retains a charm and nonchalance. You'll probably appreciate its human scale and unexpected treats and gems: from tasty maquis (street-side eatery) food to colorful markets and palm-fringed boulevards.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Market stall, central market, Lome, Togo

    Grand Marché

    Lomé

    The labyrinthine Grand Marché is Togo at its most colourful and entrepreneurial. You'll find everything at this market, from Togolese football tops to…

  • Marché des Féticheurs

    Marché des Féticheurs

    Lomé

    The Marché des Féticheurs, 4km northeast of the centre, stocks all the ingredients for traditional fetishes, from porcupine skin to serpent head. It's all…

  • Presidential Palace

    Presidential Palace

    Lomé

    The home of the president is an imposing modern structure, worth a few pics and the chance to see the guards dressed in their finest.

  • Centre Culturel Français

    Centre Culturel Français

    Lomé

    Offers regular films, concerts and exhibitions, and has a good selection of books and up-to-date newspapers.

View more attractions

Plan with a local