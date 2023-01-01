The Marché des Féticheurs, 4km northeast of the centre, stocks all the ingredients for traditional fetishes, from porcupine skin to serpent head. It's all a bit grisly but it's important to remember that a vast majority of Togolese retain animist beliefs and fetishes are an integral part of local culture. Guides are not required, but it's helpful to hire one as they'll explain what is on offer and how the items are used in voodoo.

To get there charter a taxi (CFA1500) or a taxi-moto (motorcycle taxi; CFA700).