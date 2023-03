This is one of the biggest and most colourful markets in Togo, with produce and bric-a-brac and a fun atmosphere. It's great for embracing local culture as well as picking up some fruit and veg.

It's located about 20km northwest of Aného. Taxis (CFA800, 30 minutes) leave from the junction of the coastal road and the highway to Lomé, on the eastern side of town.