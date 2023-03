Unpretentious and relaxing, Parc Sarakawa is easily accessed from Kara as a day trip. While its wildlife-watching can't compare with that of the better-known parks in West Africa, this park spreads out over 607 hectares and is home to various species of antelope, buffaloes, ostriches and zebras. Game drives (CFA5000) can be arranged at the gate. There are plans to build a lodge within the park in the future.