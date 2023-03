This is an excellent example of a typical Tamberma compound, called a tata. There's a variety of traditional, inhabited tatas here, so typically a visit includes a greeting by the head of the compound and then the opportunity to enter a select few homes. Look for the fetish statues out front – they're meant to keep evil spirits away. The compound is about 2km from Nadoba, the area's main village. Purchase tickets at the Accueil et Billetterie office.