Kota Falls

Benin

Fancy a refreshing dip? Consider heading to the Kota Falls, 15km southeast of Natitingou, off the main highway. You can hike around in the hills, swim in the pool at the bottom of the falls or just sit down and read in the cool shade of the undergrowth. Pure bliss! Hire a zem (CFA5000 per day) to get there.

