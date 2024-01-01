Fancy a refreshing dip? Consider heading to the Kota Falls, 15km southeast of Natitingou, off the main highway. You can hike around in the hills, swim in the pool at the bottom of the falls or just sit down and read in the cool shade of the undergrowth. Pure bliss! Hire a zem (CFA5000 per day) to get there.
Kota Falls
Benin
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.22 MILES
This is an excellent example of a typical Tamberma compound, called a tata. There's a variety of traditional, inhabited tatas here, so typically a visit…
0.86 MILES
Housed in a colonial building built by slaves at the beginning of the 20th century, this museum gives an overview of life in Somba communities. The…
Nearby Benin attractions
1. Musée Régional de Natitingou
