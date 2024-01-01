Housed in a colonial building built by slaves at the beginning of the 20th century, this museum gives an overview of life in Somba communities. The exhibition includes various musical instruments, jewellery, crowns and artefacts. Most interesting is the habitat room, which has models of the different types of tata somba (Somba houses).
Musée Régional de Natitingou
Benin
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.86 MILES
This is an excellent example of a typical Tamberma compound, called a tata. There's a variety of traditional, inhabited tatas here, so typically a visit…
0.86 MILES
Fancy a refreshing dip? Consider heading to the Kota Falls, 15km southeast of Natitingou, off the main highway. You can hike around in the hills, swim in…
Nearby Benin attractions
0.86 MILES
Fancy a refreshing dip? Consider heading to the Kota Falls, 15km southeast of Natitingou, off the main highway. You can hike around in the hills, swim in…
24.86 MILES
This is an excellent example of a typical Tamberma compound, called a tata. There's a variety of traditional, inhabited tatas here, so typically a visit…