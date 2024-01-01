Musée Régional de Natitingou

Benin

Housed in a colonial building built by slaves at the beginning of the 20th century, this museum gives an overview of life in Somba communities. The exhibition includes various musical instruments, jewellery, crowns and artefacts. Most interesting is the habitat room, which has models of the different types of tata somba (Somba houses).

