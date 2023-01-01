Parc National de Fazao-Malfakassa

This 1920-sq-km national park is one of the most diverse West African parks in terms of landscape, with forest, savannah, rocky cliffs and waterfalls. The park boasts 203 species of bird and many species of mammal, including monkeys, antelope and around 40 somewhat elusive elephants.

The park was run by the Swiss organisation Fondation Franz Weber until 2015 and handed over to the Togolese government, but at the time of writing the park's future was undetermined, as protection from poachers dwindled in 2016 and the delicate fauna of the park was under threat. Visit the website for the most up-to-date information.