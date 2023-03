One great attraction in the Kpalimé area is these falls, 12km from Kpalimé. You pay the admission fee to the Association Akatamanso at the entrance of the village of Womé (ask for a receipt); then it's a further 4km to the picnic area near the falls. From the picnic area, it's a short but steep descent to the waterfalls through lush vegetation. You can swim beneath the falls – bliss!

From Kpalimé, a moto-taxi ride to the falls should cost around CFA3600 return, including waiting time.