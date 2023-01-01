National Jenevermuseum Schiedam

Housed in an 18th-century distillery, this museum is dedicated to the industry that Schiedam is best known for: production of the traditional Dutch gin known as jenever. In 1850, when the industry was at its height, there were hundreds of businesses distilling malt wine and adding juniper to produce this liquor, which was shipped all over the world. The distillery's huge bins, cooling vessels and copper distilling kettles are still here, as are a number of upstairs exhibits about jenever--making.

The entrance ticket includes an explanation about the jenever-making process in the ground-floor branderij where barley and rye are still malted. These occur on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm, and on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 2.30pm and 3.30pm. To visit the branderij without visiting the museum costs €5. A tasting of three jenevers costs €4.50.

The combined entrance ticket to the museum and the Korenmolen de Walvisch can be purchased at either venue.