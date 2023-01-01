Korenmolen de Walvisch

One of the highest windmills in the world, the 'Mill of the Whale' dates from 1794 and was rebuilt in 1996 after a fire. Built to grind malt for the gin industry, it now functions as a museum, with exhibits explaining the milling process and a video presentation about the Netherlands' 1200 windmills (a third of which still work). A downstairs shop sells flours milled at De Vrijheid mill, the only one of Schiedam's seven historic mills still functioning.

The combined entrance ticket to the mill and National Jenevermuseum Schiedam can be purchased at either venue.