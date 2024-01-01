The Retreat

Established in 1977 as the first national park on New Providence, this 4.5-hectare property re-creates a Bahamian hardwood forest and is a refuge for bird species including the Bahama mockingbird, and the impossibly endearing Bahama woodstar hummingbird. It also boasts a large collection of palms. A self-guided trail walk takes about 45 minutes.
