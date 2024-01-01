The Retreat

Nassau

LoginSave

Established in 1977 as the first national park on New Providence, this 4.5-hectare property re-creates a Bahamian hardwood forest and is a refuge for bird species including the Bahama mockingbird, and the impossibly endearing Bahama woodstar hummingbird. It also boasts a large collection of palms. A self-guided trail walk takes about 45 minutes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beach in historic Clifton Heritage National Park.

    Clifton Heritage National Park

    15.25 MILES

    The scrub forest, wetlands, beaches and historic relics of Clifton Heritage National Park narrowly avoided being bulldozed to make space for new tourist…

  • Bahamas, New Providence Island, Nassau: Detail of National Art Gallery

    National Art Gallery of the Bahamas

    2.37 MILES

    Anchoring the West Hill St tourist enclave, the National Art Gallery is a welcome oasis inside the stately 1860s-era Villa Doyle and one of the gems in…

  • Graycliff Cigar Co

    Graycliff Cigar Co

    2.31 MILES

    Wandering into this cigar factory is like falling into 1920s Cuba. In a narrow, smoke-yellowed room with old-fashioned mosaic floors, torcedores (cigar…

  • John Watling's Distillery

    John Watling's Distillery

    2.4 MILES

    Watling's, relatively new to the Bahamian rum-distilling game, has found a home in the beautifully restored 18th-century Buena Vista Estate, its extensive…

  • Junkanoo Beach

    Junkanoo Beach

    2.58 MILES

    Between downtown Nassau and Arawak Cay, Junkanoo is popular with locals and visitors alike, with beach-shack bars, volleyball nets, sky-juice vendors and…

  • Discover Atlantis Tour

    Discover Atlantis Tour

    1.74 MILES

    Strolling through a glass tunnel while sharks glide overhead is, simply put, awesome. This thrill is found in the Predator’s Lagoon, one of the exhibits…

  • Pirates of Nassau

    Pirates of Nassau

    2.24 MILES

    It's hard to ignore the pirate pacing outside and posing for selfies on the pedestrianized strip off George St. The walk-through exhibition space trades…

  • Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase

    Fort Fincastle & the Queen’s Staircase

    1.8 MILES

    Set on a small hill just south of downtown Nassau, this small fort was built by Lord Dunmore in 1793 to guard the harbor against invaders. Never used, it…

View more attractions

Nearby Nassau attractions

1. Doongalik Studios

0.4 MILES

Offering an eclectic window into modern Bahamian art, Doongalik runs exhibitions on solo artists' work, and everything from quilts to straw crafts and…

2. Fort Montagu

0.71 MILES

Dating to 1741, this limestone fort is the oldest on the island, built to guard the eastern approach to Nassau Harbour. It's well preserved and worth a…

3. Versailles Gardens

1.12 MILES

This hushed, symmetrical formal garden is the last thing you expect to find on bling-lovin’ Paradise Island, but here it is. The terraced landscape is…

4. Cabbage Beach

1.43 MILES

While the west end of this stretch of sand – one of the more popular in New Providence – is obscured by the Atlantis resort, there is public access to the…

5. Cove Beach

1.62 MILES

East of Cabbage Beach, this beach is favored by day-trippers on picnicking and snorkeling excursions from Nassau.

6. Discover Atlantis Tour

1.74 MILES

Strolling through a glass tunnel while sharks glide overhead is, simply put, awesome. This thrill is found in the Predator’s Lagoon, one of the exhibits…

8. Bahamas Historical Society Museum

1.83 MILES

Documents, household artifacts, pirate engravings, model ships and more tell the story of 500 years of life in the Bahamas at this small but engaging…