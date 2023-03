A small resort and a couple of restaurants operate here. Weekends bring the expected crowds, but it's fairly quiet on weekdays.

To get to the beach, take a Pranburi-bound bus from Hua Hin and ask to be dropped off at Ban Tao village (20B). From here a motorbike taxi (there aren't many, so you might have to wait a while) can take you to the beach (30B). Take the driver's phone number for getting back. Hitching would be very difficult.