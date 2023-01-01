The next headland after Khao Takiab is Khao Tao (Turtle Mountain). It protects an idyllic little cove where Hat Sai Noi beach drops off quickly into the sea, providing a rare opportunity for deep-water swimming.

Wat Tham Khao Tao, on the north side of the hill, has quite a bit of Buddhist and other statuary in a concrete 'cave' in front of a small real cave. Keep walking further back to see even more colourful shrines and climb the stairs up to the Buddha on the hill. If you're walking or on a motorcycle, just follow the base of the hill from the beach to the temple; if you're driving a car, you need to go the long way around the reservoir.