Sirinart Rajini Mangrove Ecosystem Learning Center

Along the south shore of the Pranburi River, right on the edge of Pak Nam Pran town, is this large, successful mangrove restoration project. Begun in 1994, the forest was hand planted over nine years on land that had been cleared for shrimp farms, which are a huge ecological scourge in this part of Thailand.

The muddy ground is full of many species of crab and you'll probably also see birds, mudskippers and water monitors, and hear snapping shrimp. There are good displays about nature and local life, in Thai and English, in the visitor centre and along the 1km-long elevated walkway. At the back end an observation tower takes you high above the trees. Though there are some similarities with the nearby Pranburi Forest Park the two reserves are different enough that visits to both are rewarding.