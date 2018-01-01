Welcome to Trat
Top experiences in Trat
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Trat activities
EXPLORE KOH KOOD IN 4DAYS 3NIGHT
ITINERARY: Day 1: Arriving at Trat MEAL: -/L/-Sawasdee! Meet with Our Guide at the airport proceed to Trat province. Arriving at Trat province we go to Laem Sok Pier, head to Koh Kood by speed boat. Arriving at Koh Kood, check in at the hotel. Let you enjoy in water activities such as canoeing, beach sports, diving and fish watching. Then we go to Klong Chao Waterfall, Mayayuk Ancient Trees and Sai Yai. After that we take a cruise to see the fireflies in Klong Chao. Return to your hotel. Day 2: Koh Rang MEAL: B/L/- Morning! After your breakfast at the hotel our guide will pick you up from your hotel proceed to Koh Rang for snorkeling. Visit the coral reef at Mu Koh Rang National Park, which is a snorkeling spot with coral. A variety of fish and the most beautiful point of the Gulf of Thailand. After exploring then we have lunch on the boat, after lunch we go to Koh Yak, Koh Mapring and Ta-Kien Beach continued to snorkeling here. Return to your hotel. Day 3: Ao Prao - Ao Yai - Klong Hin MEAL: B/L/- Morning! After your breakfast at the hotel our guide will pick you up from your hotel proceed to Ao Prao, Kayaking watch the fish and colorful scallops along the right bank of the Ao Prao. Take a dive at the beautifully nested coral reef at Trat. After exploring then we have lunch at the restaurant, after lunch we go to Ao Yai, is a beautiful viewpoint on Koh Kood. Overlooking Koh Kood, you can see the small fishing village surrounded by rainforest. Then we visit Klong Hin Beach, this private beach is in the west of the island. There are dense coconut groves, beautiful beaches and beautiful sunset as. Return to your hotel. Day 4: Return to Trat MEAL: B/L/- After your breakfast at the hotel our guide meet us again for transfer to Trat for your disembark journey back to your next destinations. We do hope you find this Trip remarkable and you will visit our Lonely Planet again Trat to unfold more destination in Trat. END OF SERVICE.
GOLDEN ROUTE TO KOH CHANG IN 3DAYS 2NIGHT
ITINERARY: Day 1: Arriving at Trat MEAL: -/-/D Sawasdee! Meet with Our Guide at the airport then proceed to Trat Province. When we arrive at Trat, Pier, we head to Koh Chang by ferry. Arriving at Koh Chang then we check in at the hotel In the evening we have Seafood dinner at the restaurant and return back to the hotel. Day 2: Mu Koh Rang-Koh Yak Lek-Koh Rang MEAL: B/L/- Morning! After your breakfast at the hotel our guide will pick you up from your hotel for a day discovering of enchanting the island. We visit Mu Baan Bang Bao, fishing village is located on the Sea. On the Bang Bao Bridge we will walk through the shop, restaurants and souvenir shops. At the mooring point to take you to Mu Koh Rang. Arriving Koh Yak Lek, enjoy to snorkeling. After that we head to Koh Mapring, Lunch on the boat. After lunch we will swimming, snorkeling or kayaking. Then we will go to Koh Yak Yai, one of the best for snorkeling point in the sea of Trat. The last destination for today we will visit the beach in Koh Chang Marine National Park, enjoy your time. We proceed to Mu Bann Bang Bao then we return back to the hotel. Day 3: Trat - Return to Bangkok MEAL: B/-/- After your breakfast at the hotel our guide meet us again for a Transfer to the airport for your disembark journey back to your next destinations. We do hope you find this Trip remarkable and you will visit our Lonely Planet again Trat to unfold more destination in Trat. END OF SERVICE.
HIGHLIGHT OF KOH MAK IN 3DAYS 2NIGHT
ITINERARY: Day 1: Arriving at Trat MEAL: -/-/D Sawasdee! Meet with Our Guide at the airport then proceed to Trat Province. When we arrive at Trat, Phe Pier then we head to Koh Mak by ferry. Arriving at Koh Mak then we check in at the hotel. Let you relax or sightseeing around the Island by motorcycle including Koh Kham and Koh Kradan. In the evening we dinner at the restaurant, after dinner we return back to the hotel. Day 2: Mu Koh Rang-Koh Yak Lek-Koh Yak Yai-Koh Mapring MEAL: B/L/D Morning! After your breakfast at the hotel our guide will pick you up from your hotel for a day discovering of enchanting the island. We visit Koh Yak Yai, Koh Yak Lek and finish at Koh Mapring for snorkeling. After exploring then we have lunch on the boat, after lunch we still snorkeling around the island. After we finish at Koh Mapring then we return to Koh Mak. In the evening we dinner at the restaurant, after dinner we return back to the hotel. Day 3: Trat - Return to Bangkok MEAL: B/-/- After your breakfast at the hotel our guide meet us again for a Transfer to the airport for your disembark journey back to your next destinations. We do hope you find this Trip remarkable and you will visit our Lonely Planet again Trat to unfold more destination in Trat. END OF SERVICE.
Wonderful Koh Chang 3D2N
DAY 1. Our Guide will pick you up from your hotel on 3hrs drive to Tratwe stop for a coffee break at koh Loi floating marketArriving at Trat station we board a Ferry to Koh chang Paradise Island second Biggest Island in Thailand after Phuket.Arrived at koh chang, upon arriving our Guide will welcome you with a warm smile and greetings, then we take a Public Transport to the hotel for check in.we embark on Half day sightseeing tour and also visit the Elephant Camp and Museum to get to know the history behind Koh chang.Back to the Hotel. DAY 2.after your breakfast, we embark on 5 Island Hopping this is an incredible and Lifetime opportunity to stay on Remote on 5Island non-stop with countless of snorkeling, Kayaking and lot more. This also offer Lunch and free Transfer back to your Hotel.Back to your Hotel. DAY 3well today we don’t have much, so this your chance to explore the Island in few Hrs at your cost before we return back to Bangkok. Driver will be ready to pick you up from your Hotel back to BKK. Mind you on the way back we provide Lunch at one stop before driving you back to the airport.
Prepare an Exquisite Thai Meal with a Professional Chef in his Bangkok Home
A professional chef for over 15 years, Somkid promises diners delicious and unique Thai dishes, recipes of which have been handed down to him by his mother. Somkid was born and raised in the province of Trat located in Eastern Thailand. It is no wonder Somkid, otherwise known as “Chef Kid,” is the amazing cook he is today, as his mother owned her own local Thai food stall and his father was a fisherman. Still in his childhood he realized he had a passion for food as he spent quality time helping his mother prepare delectable dishes. Somkid then moved to work in restaurants in the beachside city of Pattaya and has been an award-winning chef ever since. Somkid is very keen on food display, and makes sure that every dish you create is beautifully presented. The time in-between creating each dish will be spent eating delicious fresh fruit and enjoying Somkid’s radiant personality and view of his micro garden and of the sprawling city and beyond.
Market Tour and Exquisite Thai Meal with a Professional Chef in his Bangkok Home
A professional chef for over 15 years, Somkid promises diners delicious and unique Thai dishes, recipes of which have been handed down to him by his mother. Somkid was born and raised in the province of Trat located in Eastern Thailand. It is no wonder Somkid, otherwise known as “Chef Kid,” is the amazing cook he is today, as his mother owned her own local Thai food stall and his father was a fisherman. Still in his childhood he realized he had a passion for food as he spent quality time helping his mother prepare delectable dishes. Somkid then moved to work in restaurants in the beachside city of Pattaya and has been an award-winning chef ever since. Somkid is very keen on food display, and makes sure that every dish you create is beautifully presented. The time in-between creating each dish will be spent eating delicious fresh fruit and enjoying Somkid’s radiant personality and view of his micro garden and of the sprawling city and beyond.This is a wonderful opportunity to learn from a professional local and catch a glimpse of true Thai culture through its cuisine!