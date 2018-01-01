EXPLORE KOH KOOD IN 4DAYS 3NIGHT

ITINERARY: Day 1: Arriving at Trat MEAL: -/L/-Sawasdee! Meet with Our Guide at the airport proceed to Trat province. Arriving at Trat province we go to Laem Sok Pier, head to Koh Kood by speed boat. Arriving at Koh Kood, check in at the hotel. Let you enjoy in water activities such as canoeing, beach sports, diving and fish watching. Then we go to Klong Chao Waterfall, Mayayuk Ancient Trees and Sai Yai. After that we take a cruise to see the fireflies in Klong Chao. Return to your hotel. Day 2: Koh Rang MEAL: B/L/- Morning! After your breakfast at the hotel our guide will pick you up from your hotel proceed to Koh Rang for snorkeling. Visit the coral reef at Mu Koh Rang National Park, which is a snorkeling spot with coral. A variety of fish and the most beautiful point of the Gulf of Thailand. After exploring then we have lunch on the boat, after lunch we go to Koh Yak, Koh Mapring and Ta-Kien Beach continued to snorkeling here. Return to your hotel. Day 3: Ao Prao - Ao Yai - Klong Hin MEAL: B/L/- Morning! After your breakfast at the hotel our guide will pick you up from your hotel proceed to Ao Prao, Kayaking watch the fish and colorful scallops along the right bank of the Ao Prao. Take a dive at the beautifully nested coral reef at Trat. After exploring then we have lunch at the restaurant, after lunch we go to Ao Yai, is a beautiful viewpoint on Koh Kood. Overlooking Koh Kood, you can see the small fishing village surrounded by rainforest. Then we visit Klong Hin Beach, this private beach is in the west of the island. There are dense coconut groves, beautiful beaches and beautiful sunset as. Return to your hotel. Day 4: Return to Trat MEAL: B/L/- After your breakfast at the hotel our guide meet us again for transfer to Trat for your disembark journey back to your next destinations. We do hope you find this Trip remarkable and you will visit our Lonely Planet again Trat to unfold more destination in Trat. END OF SERVICE.