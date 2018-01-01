Tak (จังหวัดตาก) is a vast, mountainous province whose proximity to Myanmar (Burma) has resulted in a complex history and unique cultural mix.

Perhaps due its relative isolation, much of Tak still remains quite wild. The linked Um Phang Wildlife Sanctuary, Thung Yai Naresuan National Park, Huay Kha Kaeng Wildlife Sanctuary and Khlong Lan and Mae Wong National Parks together form one Thailand’s largest wildlife corridors and one of the largest intact natural forests in Southeast Asia.

Yet with the opening of Myanmar’s first land border at Mae Sot–Myawaddy in 2013, Tak finds itself less isolated, and it remains to be seen how its new role as an increasingly important international crossroads will change the province.

