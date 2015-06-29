Welcome to Nan Province
2 Days Best of Pai from Chiang Mai
Day 1: Chiang Mai – Pai 7:30am: Pick up from various hotels Visit Mok Fah Waterfalls Visit Pai Canyon. Take a journey in the picturesque flowers garden and have some coffee at Yellow House & Coffee in Love, a cute little coffee shop Finally, you will stop at Wat Pratart Mae Yen another place to see gorgeous views of Pai valley. Check in to the Resort near to Pai walking street. Enjoy dinner and the unique walking street of Pai. Day 2: Pai - Chiang Mai Taking a bicycle touring around Pai city Take a mineral bath for half hour at Tha Pai Hot Spring Continue to stop at 2nd World War Memorial Bridge that crosses the Pai River. Drive back to Chiang Mai and arrive at your hotel at 6:00pm
BMW Motorcycle Guided Tour: 10 Days Amazing Land of Lanna Thailand
Day 1 / Chiang Mai - Meet your fellow travelers, welcome dinner and a tour presentation, discuss the itinerary, riding rules.Day 2 / Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son - Start from Chiang Mai, the first stop is the Vachiratharn Waterfall and climbs to the top of Doi Inthanon, which is the highest mountain in Thailand. We continue to the City of the “Three Veils of mist”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son and overnight here.Day 3 / Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai - In the morning we take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village. And we do a little side trip to Ban Rak Thai (literally "the Thai-loving village"). We arrive in Pai and relax in our hotel, we dine on delicious local or western food in a restaurant by the river. Day 4 / Pai - Doi Angkhang - Thaton - From Pai, we follow the Freeway to Doi Angkhang.That place is a research project for planting fruit trees, vegetables and other crops under the patronage of the King. In the afternoon we reach Thaton, a small town on the banks of the Kok River, bordering with Myanmar. We stay overnight in Thaton. Day 5 / Thaton - Golden Triangle - Chiang Rai - We follow the Kok River for a while before we turn left to drive up to Doi Mae Salong on yet more amazingly twisty mountainous roads. We continue cruising towards the mighty Mekong River to the legendary Golden Triangle where the three borders of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos meet. We even take a short break in Laos. We then take the short trip to Chiang Rai via the Freeway. Overnight in Chiang Rai. Day 6 Chiang Rai (Rest Day) - This is a rest day. Enjoy a healthy breakfast in the hotel and spend the day at the pool or in the Spa.You may also take a walk exploring the town to visit some of the many markets and temples such as the remarkable Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) which is today recognized as one of the main attractions all over Thailand. Day 7 / Chiang Rai - Nan - We leave Chiang Rai and make our way through the hinterland on small back roads in the south-eastern direction. Follow it to the capital of Nan province and is also called Nan. This city is a beautiful town with many well-preserved temples. Day 8 / Nan - Bo Kluea - Nan - the road to Bo Kluea offers some of the best ridings in all of Thailand.The tiny village of Bo Kluea is located in a scenic valley close to the Lao border.“Bo Kluea” means salt well as the village has raised around two natural salt water wells which have been used for centuries.Then, we are back in Nan to visit the most beautiful temple. Day 9 / Nan - Chiang Mai - During the last day of our motorcycle tour, we cruise once again hilly roads via Phayao to Chiang Mai. In time to get ready for our farewell dinner. We end the day together with our new friends.
Lampang Escape
Day 1: Chiang Mai - Lampang Meals: L Departure from Chiang Mai. Drive to Lampang. First stop will be the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre along the way. We will visit the elephant hospital as well as the elephant nursery where you can meet mothers and young elephants. The centre has a show that you can witness as well. You will also see how paper is being produced from elephant dung. Your guide will give you insight in the precarious situation of the Asian elephant and its role in tourism. Next door to TECC is the hospital of the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation which is really a wonderful place. You will see a short and touching video about Motala, the elephant that lost a leg because of a landmine. Lunch will be at a local restaurant. Then, we will continue to Wat Prathat Lampang Luang, considered by many the most magnificent temple of Northern Thailand. After that continue to Lampang. We will visit the Burmese style temple Wat Si Rong Muang. After this we will make a walking tour of Talat Gao Street with its many historic houses. Your guide will tell you the history of some of the beautiful houses. We will also have a look at the historic Rachadapisek Bridge. You will hear the story of an American missionary who has been credited with saving the bridge from destruction in World War Two. Dinner and overnight at the Lampang River Lodge. Day 2: Lampang – Chiang Mai Meals: B L After breakfast we will drive into town and make a one hour horsecart ride through the old streets of Lampang. After this we will visit Wat Pong Sanuk, Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao, Ban Sao Nak and the former house of Louis T.Leonowens, the son of Anna Leonowens from the book “Anna and the King of Siam”. Lunch will be at local restaurant. After lunch we will visit the Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum and Factory where the famous “chicken bowl” is being produced. The dragon kiln is the oldest kiln in Lampang Province. You will get a guided tour and will see the production process of ceramics from upclose. Drive back to Chiang Mai. On the way, make a stop at the exotic market of Mae Taa.
3-Day Nan Tour: The Hidden Gem of North Thailand
Nan stays well off the beaten path in Thailand: scenic and remote, the capital of the province bearing the same name is well-known domestically for its old architecture, it charming location inside captivating natural splendour, and for its tranquillity. The region has developed its own culture and often intricate values, after received its kingdom status that are omnipresent and can certainly boast as being unique. It is particularly the ample presence of tropical lushness that draws an increasingly larger crowd to Nan – after all, the mountains and forest regions make up for almost 75% of the whole province. For 3 days / 2 nights, experience what’s best described as a step back in time, with Buddhist relics that are dotted around the ever-present Nan River. Your guide and driver welcome you at your Bangkok hotel for your transfer to Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport for your flight to Nan (Air Asia flight tickets not included). After being welcomed by your English speaking guide, you will head out straight for lunch before the start of the tour. The base of exploring Nan cannot start any better than at the once abandoned Wat Ming Muang, founded by the former ruler of the Nan Kingdom, Chao Anantaworaritthidej, dating back to 1857. Next, Wat Phumin has to be the most famous temple of them all, known for its stunning murals. Temples with a different vibe, such as the Sukhothai-inspired Wat Chang Kham Woravihan and the mountain temple of Wat Pratardnoi complete the first day. Those with some energy left should definitely explore the town by bicycle before calling it a night. Dinner is on own arrangement. Before the sun has set, it is highly recommendable to join your guide and the local community for an alms giving experience in Nan. After breakfast at your hotel, day 2 starts with a visit to the Wat Nong Bua: particularly the murals related to life from a bygone era are well worth the visit. With enough historical heritage now taken under the loop, the day will follow the path of natural beauty with visits to the primeval forests of Doi Phuk Ka National Park, the salt-winning field at Bo Klua, a unique natural source of rock salt has made Nan province one of the largest producers of salt the region. This day will not be complete with entering the village borders of Nong Bua Thai Lue Village, famous for its handwoven fabrics. Lunch and dinner at a local restaurant are included on this day before we bring you back to your hotel. The final day of your Nan experience; after breakfast, you will check out of the hotel and head straight to Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng. This temple was long the centre of Nan Town before it moved to its current location. Local residents see this temple as an important piece of their heritage, linked to when Nan was an independent kingdom. It is time to head back to Nan Airport for your flight back to Bangkok (Air Asia tickets not included), followed by a comfortable transfer back to your Bangkok hotel.
4 Days 3 Nights The Colours of the Mekong
A rare gem and a largely undiscovered part of Thailand; Loei province has all the essential ingredients for an authentic dish of culture, nature and off-the-beaten track experiences. This remote destination borders Laos and is a gateway to Isarn province. We have devised a unique exploration that caters to all the senses, in which authenticity, sustainability and a touch of local traditions are interwoven into four days of superlative travel. This tour proves that Thailand still ranks high for culturally rich experiences. Day 1, Loei - Chiang Khan After arrival at Loei Airport we transfer to Chiang Khan District to visit the Na Pa Nhad-Tai Dam Cultural Village and Museum. This attraction provides a fascinating insight into rich local ethnic minority heritage. We then visit the Kaeng Khut Khu Rapids for a boat ride that takes in the local natural splendour. After checking into your accommodation, guests are free to explore Chiang Khan’s thriving local night market and quaint bars and cafes. Day 2, Chiang Khan – Dan Sai Donating early morning alms to monks has been a tradition for centuries and participating in this spiritual activity is an enriching experience and a wonderful photo opportunity. After breakfast, a guided tour takes in charming Chiang Khan, which is home to traditional wooden buildings similar to Luang Prabang’s rich architectural heritage. There will be ample time to explore glittering temples and interesting shops before we travel on to Dan Sai where guests can try their hand at making Ton Puoeng which is used as sacred offerings in temples. Day 3, Dansai – Muang Loei After breakfast, we take to two-wheels to ride to local attractions such as Pra That Sri Song Rak and Neramitre Vipassana temples and the Phi Ta Khon Museum. This fascinating attraction is themed around the annual Phi Ta Khon festival which involves residents wearing colourful ghost masks created artistically from local materials such as sticky rice steamers and coconut husks. Guests get the opportunity to make their own masks. The afternoon is at leisure but we have an abundance of exciting optional tours on offer. Day 4, Muang Loei Our last day in Loei is focused on nature and culture with a global theme. We travel to view Phu Pa Po which is often compared with Japan’s Mount Fuji because of its iconic shape. Continuing the international vibe, we experience a slice of China’s Yunnan province with a visit to Bodhisat Cave and the Stone Garden. We end our four-day adventure with a transfer back to Loei Airport.