Walking along the dimly lit 280m trail through Lawa Cave you'll pass several large chambers with imposing stalactites, stalagmites and other odd rock…
Nam Tok
For travellers riding the heritage Death Railway route from Kanchanaburi, Nam Tok (น้ำตก) is the final destination. But it can also be a starting point for tramping into caves, placid river rowing and luxuriating in water's-edge resorts.
Though the trains stop at Nam Tok station, the track continues for another 1.5km and you can follow it to Nam Tok Sai Yok Noi. It's quite beautiful (when it has water) though gets crowded with Thai families swimming and picnicking. Above the falls is little Tham Sai Yok cave and 20km away is Tham Lawa, a lovely, large cave.
This lovely waterfall, also known as Nam Tok Khao Pang, is a very popular place for Thais, who flock here at the weekends to have a swim and roll out…
Tham Lawa
Nam Tok Sai Yok Noi
