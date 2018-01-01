Khao Yai Winery - Vineyard Tours & Animal Lover with Horse Farm from Bangkok

Get the best out of Bangkok with this 3 hour to PB Valley Khao Yai Winery. It is the birth place of the Khao Yai Wine Region and one of the finest wineries in Thailand located at the edge of the Khao Yai National Park.A good thing is during this wine tasting tour in Thailand is you do not have to really walk from place to place, there is a tram available to take you on a comfortable tour around the vast property of PB Valley Khao Yai while you sit back and enjoy the view. With around 1000 acres of vineyard and plantation, it is an interesting tour to indulge in, plus you get to learn about wine production and try some of their more famous wines.A highlight of PB Valley Winery is off course their very unique wine tasting tour. This tour last approximately 75 minutes where you have the rare opportunity to go around the vineyards, visit the wine production center, do some wine tasting and visit the little museum with a history of PB Valley and how it started.A tour of the Winery including 3 different wine and education center is next. Three (3) wines are being served namely “PB Khao Yai Reserve Chenin Blanc” “PB Khao Yai Rose” and “PB Khao Yai Reserve Shiraz”The tour also includes other fruit orchards such as passion fruit and you can take a walk to along a nice flower garden. From there, continue to local restaurant where you will be served Authentic Thai dishes with bottled water.Go ahead to a horse farm, it is situated on 16 rai in the midst of tourist country in Khao Yai, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. These are Arabian, Andalusian, Friesian, Gypsy Vanner and Rocky Mountain. It also has the three largest horse breeds namely the Shire, the famous Budweiser Clydesdale and the Belgian draft horse. These are in striking contrast to American miniature horses. Standing at only 80cms they are the smallest breed in the world.Horse Farm readily opens its doors for you to experience life amidst nature. The farm’s activities include half day trip geared for you and your children ages 2 to 12 years in age.Activities include tasks such as collecting eggs from over 400 free-range hens from the coop and putting them into the basket. Thereafter, you can bring back 4 eggs, nicely wrapped in an egg carton, feeding the animals and learn how to ride and groom horses/ponies.Horse riding for beginners should be fun and exciting. We offer riding classes for beginners. Lessons are a 20 minutes long. However it’s very important you come to the lesson in proper riding gear. Full-length jeans covering your ankles are essential. If they are the only shoes available then sneakers are permitted, though riding boots with heels are preferable. Helmets will be provided. It is a great opportunity spend time with loved ones and get closer to nature.Once you have completed your ride, you will be escorted back to your hotel approximately 18.30 am.