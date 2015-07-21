BMW Motorcycle Guided Tour: 10 Days Amazing Land of Lanna Thailand

Day 1 / Chiang Mai - Meet your fellow travelers, welcome dinner and a tour presentation, discuss the itinerary, riding rules.Day 2 / Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son - Start from Chiang Mai, the first stop is the Vachiratharn Waterfall and climbs to the top of Doi Inthanon, which is the highest mountain in Thailand. We continue to the City of the “Three Veils of mist”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son and overnight here.Day 3 / Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai - In the morning we take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village. And we do a little side trip to Ban Rak Thai (literally "the Thai-loving village"). We arrive in Pai and relax in our hotel, we dine on delicious local or western food in a restaurant by the river. Day 4 / Pai - Doi Angkhang - Thaton - From Pai, we follow the Freeway to Doi Angkhang.That place is a research project for planting fruit trees, vegetables and other crops under the patronage of the King. In the afternoon we reach Thaton, a small town on the banks of the Kok River, bordering with Myanmar. We stay overnight in Thaton. Day 5 / Thaton - Golden Triangle - Chiang Rai - We follow the Kok River for a while before we turn left to drive up to Doi Mae Salong on yet more amazingly twisty mountainous roads. We continue cruising towards the mighty Mekong River to the legendary Golden Triangle where the three borders of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos meet. We even take a short break in Laos. We then take the short trip to Chiang Rai via the Freeway. Overnight in Chiang Rai. Day 6 Chiang Rai (Rest Day) - This is a rest day. Enjoy a healthy breakfast in the hotel and spend the day at the pool or in the Spa.You may also take a walk exploring the town to visit some of the many markets and temples such as the remarkable Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) which is today recognized as one of the main attractions all over Thailand. Day 7 / Chiang Rai - Nan - We leave Chiang Rai and make our way through the hinterland on small back roads in the south-eastern direction. Follow it to the capital of Nan province and is also called Nan. This city is a beautiful town with many well-preserved temples. Day 8 / Nan - Bo Kluea - Nan - the road to Bo Kluea offers some of the best ridings in all of Thailand.The tiny village of Bo Kluea is located in a scenic valley close to the Lao border.“Bo Kluea” means salt well as the village has raised around two natural salt water wells which have been used for centuries.Then, we are back in Nan to visit the most beautiful temple. Day 9 / Nan - Chiang Mai - During the last day of our motorcycle tour, we cruise once again hilly roads via Phayao to Chiang Mai. In time to get ready for our farewell dinner. We end the day together with our new friends.