3-Day Mae Hong Son Loop Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
This excursion will take you first to the highest peak of Thailand (Doi Inthanon with 8,415 feet or 2,565 meters above sea level). Ride along winding and narrow twisty curvy roads with high mountain scenery along the Myanmar border on perfect tarmac roads. 1,864 curves through a vast panorama view of Mae Hong Son and the charming Pai. National Parks and non-touristic places full of unique history and activities.Early morning meet and greet at your accommodation in Chiang Mai. We will provide the tour briefing, and then your riding gear and bike. We will inform you briefly of local history, geography and acknowledge any personal requirements. Lastly we have a general Q&A opportunity for any concerns you might have related to the tour.Day 1. Chiang Mai – Doi Inthanon – Mae Sariang (170 miles or 275 kms.)Familiarize yourself with your bike on the highway ride heading south of Chiang Mai to Doi Inthanon National Park, the highest peak in Thailand, 8,415 feet or 2.565 meter above sea level. Ride along the excellent winding mountain road through pine forest scenery. Visit Thailand’s finest waterfall, nature trails, Royal pagodas and botanical gardens. Descending to Mae Chaem for a relaxing lunch at the local restaurant. After lunch, ride on, passing through pine forests until we reach Mae Sariang where you later enjoy your peaceful accommodation.Day 2. Mae Sariang – Mae Hong Son – Pai (169 miles or 273 kms.)After breakfast, leave Mae Sariang to Mae Hong Son on narrow twisty curvy roads. In Khun Yuam we make a break and visit a World War II museum. Visit the long-neck Karen tribe village near the border of Thailand and Myanmar. Visit Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu, the first temple of Mae Hong Son on the hilltop. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Visit Lod cave, which means, “cave with stream running through”, on a bamboo raft. Then back on twisty curvy roads to Pai. Visit Tha Pai hot spring, where you can enjoy a mineral bath. Then we reach a charming accommodation with swimming pool.Day 3. Pai – Chiang Mai (84 miles or 135 kms.)Before breakfast, in the very early morning you have a chance to offer food to the monks along the streets of Pai`s local market. After breakfast, visit the Pai World War II Memorial Bridge. Back on winding mountainous roads to Mok Fah waterfall. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Continue along winding roads, passing farming areas before heading back to Chiang Mai City.
Mae Hong Son Loop 3-Day BMW Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
Day 1: Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son (Distance: 186 miles / 300 km) Meet your group of up to 10 riders and guide at the service center at 7:30am. Receive a briefing about the tour and your motorcycle. You will have time to familiarize yourself with your motorcycle before setting off.Start the tour from Chiang Mai and after about 31 miles (50 km), leave the highway and spend the rest of the day on exhilarating twisty rural roads. Your first stop may be at the Vachiratharn Waterfall - an impressive and powerful 260 foot (80 m) high waterfall.Proceed to climb to the top of Doi Inthanon, which at 2,565 meters is the highest mountain in Thailand. Have lunch in Mae Chaem then continue to the City of the “Three Mists”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son which is located along the banks of the Pai River close to the border with Myanmar (formerly Burma). Stay overnight in Mae Hong Son.Day 2: Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai (Distance: 105 miles / 170 km) In the morning, take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village in the morning. The Karen, a tribal minority, historically lived in the hills on the Myanmar side of the border. Some of their women wear heavy brass rings around their necks, forearms, and shins. Then set out for the famously chic town of Pai at the beginning of the road famous for having 1864 bends of varying sharpness.The road passes through some beautiful mountainous scenery. On the way, add a side trip to Ban Rak Thai, the Thai-loving village, if the weather permits. Ban Rak Thai was built around a lake near the Myanmar border. About 800, mainly Chinese settled here after the communist takeover of China and some of the buildings have a distinctively Chinese appearance. In the afternoon, arrive in Pai and can relax in our hotel before having a delicious dinner one of the local restaurants. After dinner, enjoy the delights of the Walking Street market. Stay overnight in Pai. Day 3: Pai - Mae Sa - Chiang Mai (Distance: 110 miles / 180 km) On the final riding day, depart Pai in the morning and ride along the remaining 762 twisties over the mountains to reach Mae Taeng. Then drive on rural back roads to the Mae Sa Elephant Camp. If desired, you can pay the amazing pachyderms a visit before continuing your journey. Follow the Samoeng loop and enjoy more twisties. In the afternoon, arrive back at the service center in Chiang Mai. From there, transfer back to your Chiang Mai hotel or the airport at the conclusion of the tour.Note: All of the indicated times and distances are approximate.
BMW Motorcycle Guided Tour: 10 Days Amazing Land of Lanna Thailand
Day 1 / Chiang Mai - Meet your fellow travelers, welcome dinner and a tour presentation, discuss the itinerary, riding rules.Day 2 / Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son - Start from Chiang Mai, the first stop is the Vachiratharn Waterfall and climbs to the top of Doi Inthanon, which is the highest mountain in Thailand. We continue to the City of the “Three Veils of mist”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son and overnight here.Day 3 / Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai - In the morning we take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village. And we do a little side trip to Ban Rak Thai (literally "the Thai-loving village"). We arrive in Pai and relax in our hotel, we dine on delicious local or western food in a restaurant by the river. Day 4 / Pai - Doi Angkhang - Thaton - From Pai, we follow the Freeway to Doi Angkhang.That place is a research project for planting fruit trees, vegetables and other crops under the patronage of the King. In the afternoon we reach Thaton, a small town on the banks of the Kok River, bordering with Myanmar. We stay overnight in Thaton. Day 5 / Thaton - Golden Triangle - Chiang Rai - We follow the Kok River for a while before we turn left to drive up to Doi Mae Salong on yet more amazingly twisty mountainous roads. We continue cruising towards the mighty Mekong River to the legendary Golden Triangle where the three borders of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos meet. We even take a short break in Laos. We then take the short trip to Chiang Rai via the Freeway. Overnight in Chiang Rai. Day 6 Chiang Rai (Rest Day) - This is a rest day. Enjoy a healthy breakfast in the hotel and spend the day at the pool or in the Spa.You may also take a walk exploring the town to visit some of the many markets and temples such as the remarkable Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) which is today recognized as one of the main attractions all over Thailand. Day 7 / Chiang Rai - Nan - We leave Chiang Rai and make our way through the hinterland on small back roads in the south-eastern direction. Follow it to the capital of Nan province and is also called Nan. This city is a beautiful town with many well-preserved temples. Day 8 / Nan - Bo Kluea - Nan - the road to Bo Kluea offers some of the best ridings in all of Thailand.The tiny village of Bo Kluea is located in a scenic valley close to the Lao border.“Bo Kluea” means salt well as the village has raised around two natural salt water wells which have been used for centuries.Then, we are back in Nan to visit the most beautiful temple. Day 9 / Nan - Chiang Mai - During the last day of our motorcycle tour, we cruise once again hilly roads via Phayao to Chiang Mai. In time to get ready for our farewell dinner. We end the day together with our new friends.
3 Days Tour Fantastic Chiang Mai, Pai city, Mae Hong Son Private tour
Day 1 Chiang Mai to Mae Hong Son hidden City 8.00 am depart from hotel in Chiang Mai city to Authentic Thai Market see Thai people way of life after that driving to Doi Inthanon National park explore Wachiratan waterfall it’s spectacular waterfall in the National park easy hiking downhill for 2 hours to terrace waterfall and terrace rice field with coffee plantation and taste good coffee of Karen hill tribe explore the village lunch delicious Thai food Hmong Hill tribe Market and continue to Mae Hong Son Hidden City stop to see Mountain view and Hmong hill tribe village Overnight at Mae Hong Son City (Fren resort Mae Hong Son) Day 2 Mae Hong Son Hidden to Pai City 8.30 am Depart from hotel visit the famous Doi Kong Mu temple the most important temple in Mae Hong Son City with City view and take long tail boat about 40 minute to Long Neck Karen village(original village and less tourist ) lunch delicious Thai food and Lahu Hill tribe Market and beautiful mountain view head to the famous Lod Cave head to Pai City about 7.00 pm Pai night market overnight at hotel in Pai City (Yoma hotel Pai) Day 3 Pai City-Chiang Mai City 8.00 am depart from hotel to Ban Santi Chon Chinese village and Sai Ngam hot spring here you be able to swimming at nature mineral water pool,Mae Yen temple, Have lunch with Thai food visit Kong Len Pai Canyon with beautiful view of the mountain , stop to see Tha Pai memorial Bridge or Tha Pai world war ll, head to Chiang Mai stop at coffee for coffee break and mini walk in bamboo forest to mok Fa waterfall here we can be swimming in waterfall and head to Chiang Mai back to hotel end of fantastic tour
Half Day City and Temples Tour of Mae Hong Son
Join this small group tour led by a professional guide during your stay in Thailand. There are two departure options: the morning departure at 8:30am and afternoon tour at 1:30pm. The vehicle will stops at the main hotel's lobby to pick you up.For the morning tour, you will depart from your hotel in Mae Hong Son to visit the town of the three mists, Mae Hong Son. We start with the morning market, known for its variety of fresh food. One of the oldest temples, Wat Jong Klang, definitely mends a visit it houses the oldest, most revered Buddha in the province, said to have been cast in Myanmar and recovered from the Pai River. It also has complex glass paintings and old ancient wood carving of the Lord Buddha. Both attractions were brought here from Myanmar in 1857. Next visit, the Wat Phra Thad Doi Kong Mu, is known as “Temple on the hill”. Built 150 years ago, its sits atop a 250 meters high hill offering fine views down over the city, and the surrounding mountains and valleys. Wat Phra Thad Doi Kong Mou, which is situated on the mountains at an altitude of 1500 meters. The view of the fog, surrounding the complex is very impressive, especially in the morning time.Please note that the afternoon tour does not include the morning market. You will be transferred back to your hotel in Mae Hong Son after the tour.