The upper gulf has long been the favored playground of the Thai elite due to its proximity to Bangkok. Following in the footsteps of the royal family – every Thai king from Rama IV on has spent his summers at a variety of regal holiday homes here – they in turn have inspired countless domestic tourists to flock to this stretch of coast in pursuit of fun and fine seafood.

A winning combination of outdoor activities and culture is on offer here, with historic sites, national parks and long sandy beaches ideal for beachcombing drawing an increasing number of visitors for the twin delights of an unspoiled coastline and the relaxed pace of provincial life. There's not much diving or snorkeling, and the swimming isn't all that great, but kiteboarders will be in paradise as this part of the gulf is by far the best place in Thailand to ride the wind.