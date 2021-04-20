Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Hua Hin & the Upper Gulf

The upper gulf has long been the favored playground of the Thai elite due to its proximity to Bangkok. Following in the footsteps of the royal family – every Thai king from Rama IV on has spent his summers at a variety of regal holiday homes here – they in turn have inspired countless domestic tourists to flock to this stretch of coast in pursuit of fun and fine seafood.

A winning combination of outdoor activities and culture is on offer here, with historic sites, national parks and long sandy beaches ideal for beachcombing drawing an increasing number of visitors for the twin delights of an unspoiled coastline and the relaxed pace of provincial life. There's not much diving or snorkeling, and the swimming isn't all that great, but kiteboarders will be in paradise as this part of the gulf is by far the best place in Thailand to ride the wind.

  • P

    Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park

    This national historical park sits regally atop Khao Wang (Palace Hill), surveying the city with subdued opulence. Rama IV built the palace and dozens of…

  • K

    Kaeng Krachan National Park

    Thailand’s largest national park is surprisingly close to civilisation but shelters an intense tangle of wilderness that sees relatively few tourists. It…

  • K

    Kuiburi National Park

    Who doesn't want to see herds of wild elephants roaming through the forest or enjoying an evening bath? At Kuiburi National Park's hôoay léuk unit, up…

  • C

    Cicada Market

    Vastly better than the city-centre Hua Hin Night Market, this popular place 3.5km to the south is a fun mix of food, shopping and performing arts. It's…

  • W

    Wat Mahathat Worawihan

    Centrally located, gleaming white Wat Mahathat is one impressive temple. The showpiece is a 42m-tall five-tiered Ayuthaya-style prang (corn-cob shaped…

  • W

    Wat Huay Mongkol

    Colloquially called the big-headed monk, this statue of the revered Luang Phor Thad is a beloved Buddhist pilgrimage site. The southern Thai monk is said…

  • Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

    Towering limestone outcrops form a rocky, jigsaw-puzzle landscape at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park (Three Hundred Mountain Peaks), located about 30km…

  • R

    Ratchaphakdi Park

    Standing 14m high and weighing in at 30 tonnes each, the beautiful bronze statues of Thailand's most revered kings tower over this park with an impressive…

