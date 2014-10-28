3-Day Chiang Dao Mountain Trek

Day 1: Mountain trek and overnight at homestay (L, D)Pickup (8:30am) from your accommodation in Chiang Mai before driving north to escape the city and experience the beautiful Chiang Dao area. Along the way we will stop at a local market where your local guide can introduce the ingredients they will use for cooking delicious Thai meals over the next few days. Our next destination is a peaceful valley further north and the start of the trek. After a short briefing, we’ll set off on an hour’s trek and you will have your first close encounter with Northern Thailand’s natural environment. Next we make a lunch stop at a peaceful fruit orchard before continuing our hike, gaining altitude and a noticeable change of flora. We will cross a large tea plantation under the shade of tall mature trees and eventually arrive at a local homestay to spend the night. Your guides will cook a tasty Thai dinner for tonight, then you have the evening to relax and soak up your new surroundings.Today’s hike is approximately 4 to 5 hours, mostly ascending. Day 2: The longest trekking day (B, L, D)Wake up to the mountain melodies and enjoy breakfast with locally grown tea or coffee from the surrounding plantation. Today you are in for a challenging day through a variety of jungle and criss-crossing trails. We will follow mountain ridges under the jungle canopy, with occasional clearings offering breathtaking panoramic views of the lower valley. Around noon, refuel with a packed lunch in a nice spot along the trail. The afternoon trek will bring more bamboo forest, shade under tall jungle trees and a refreshing river crossing. The last climb for the day will take us to our overnight destination, a tiny Lahu village where you can interact with local people and learn a bit about their way of life. Once again, your guide will prepare Thai cuisine for your dinner while you put your feet up after a long day! Tonight you will be staying in basic accommodation (dormitory house) and be able to get a feel for village life.Today’s hike is approximately 5 to 6 hours, mountain trails with mix of ascents and descents.Day 3: Morning trek, lunch by the river and drive back to Chiang Mai (B, L)Enjoy breakfast on the mountain before we start our final leg of the trek. Today is a three-hour descent to the Maetang River valley below where you will notice a change in scenery. Once you arrive at our riverside camp, you can enjoy a succulent Thai lunch in a tranquil setting. Relax at the camp, or take an optional activity before saying goodbye to the Northern jungle and driving back to Chiang Mai where we drop you off at your city accommodation. Today’s hike is approximately 3 hours, mostly downhill.