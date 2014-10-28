Welcome to Chiang Dao
Buses to Chiang Dao stop in the modern village on the eastern side of Rte 107, but most travellers head to the nearby village of Ban Tham on the western side of the highway, where all the accommodation and the famous cave temple can be found.
4-Night Chiang Mai Tour with Village Stay and Trek
Immerse yourself in the Chiang Dao region of northern Thailand for a memorable experience trekking through the jungle and visiting several hill tribe villages, including those of the Palong, Akha, Lahu and Karen peoples. Your adventurous tour includes three days of trekking in the mountains, walking for 1-4 hours between villages. You will need a decent level of fitness to participate as you will carry your own backpack and personal gear. This cultural experience includes two nights' accommodation in bamboo huts in a hill tribe village where living conditions are modest. Your experienced guide will assist you with any questions along the way. You’ll also have two nights of accommodation at a hotel in Chiang Mai, where you’ll have plenty of time to explore the city at your leisure.
7-Day Cultural Tour of Thailand from Bangkok: Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Day 1: Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Phitsanulok (L,D)Depart from Bangkok at 6:30am for Ayutthaya to tour the remains of the ancient city aboard a classic three-wheel tuk tuk. Next, head to Lopburi to see the famous Monkey Temple and Prang Sam Yot before checking in to your hotel in the city of Phitsanulok. After dinner, clamber aboard a pedal-powered trishaw for an evening ride around the night market.Overnight in PhitsanulokDay 2: Phitsanulok-Sukhothai (B,L,D)In Phitsanulok, visit the Wat Mahathat, a royal temple that’s home to one of the most beautiful Buddha images in the country, before setting out by road for Sukhothai. On arrival, explore the highlights of ancient Sukhothai and visit the Sangkhalok pottery village. End the day by visiting Si Satchanalai, the striking remains of the northern outpost of the historic Sukhothai Kingdom.Overnight in SukhothaiDay 3: Sukhothai-Lampang-Chiang Mai (B,L,D)The day begins with a live presentation on rice cultivation, where you'll get to try your hand at growing rice. Next, set out for Lampang to admire Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, housing the country's only Emerald Buddha other than the one in Bangkok. Finally, drive to Chiang Mai, Thailand's cultural capital, where you'll check in to your hotel and enjoy dinner at a riverside restaurant that doubles as an art gallery.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 4: Chiang Mai (B,L,D)Start the day with an early-morning visit to a nearby temple to give alms to the monks — a common practice in Thailand's Buddhist culture. After breakfast, drive the steep road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a sacred temple with superb views over the city. Continue to the Talat Warorot, Chiang Mai’s largest market, then ride a rickshaw to Wat Chedi Luang, one of the city's most celebrated temples. In the San Kamphaeng handicraft district, watch artisans practicing ancient Thai arts and crafts, and learn more about the generations-old traditions. For dinner, eat khan toke style, dining off low tables while seated on the floor, as you watch a performance of live music and traditional dance.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 5: Chiang Mai-Chiang Dao-Thaton (B,L,D)The day begins with a drive to a sustainable elephant camp outside Chiang Mai, where you'll learn how elephants are used in the timber industry and their role in Thai heritage. A side-trip to a nearby orchid farm will give you a stunning impression of just a fraction of Thailand's rich variety of orchids. En-route to your hotel in Thaton, stop to explore the dramatic Chiang Dao cave complex. Overnight in Thaton
3-Day Chiang Dao Mountain Trek
Day 1: Mountain trek and overnight at homestay (L, D)Pickup (8:30am) from your accommodation in Chiang Mai before driving north to escape the city and experience the beautiful Chiang Dao area. Along the way we will stop at a local market where your local guide can introduce the ingredients they will use for cooking delicious Thai meals over the next few days. Our next destination is a peaceful valley further north and the start of the trek. After a short briefing, we’ll set off on an hour’s trek and you will have your first close encounter with Northern Thailand’s natural environment. Next we make a lunch stop at a peaceful fruit orchard before continuing our hike, gaining altitude and a noticeable change of flora. We will cross a large tea plantation under the shade of tall mature trees and eventually arrive at a local homestay to spend the night. Your guides will cook a tasty Thai dinner for tonight, then you have the evening to relax and soak up your new surroundings.Today’s hike is approximately 4 to 5 hours, mostly ascending. Day 2: The longest trekking day (B, L, D)Wake up to the mountain melodies and enjoy breakfast with locally grown tea or coffee from the surrounding plantation. Today you are in for a challenging day through a variety of jungle and criss-crossing trails. We will follow mountain ridges under the jungle canopy, with occasional clearings offering breathtaking panoramic views of the lower valley. Around noon, refuel with a packed lunch in a nice spot along the trail. The afternoon trek will bring more bamboo forest, shade under tall jungle trees and a refreshing river crossing. The last climb for the day will take us to our overnight destination, a tiny Lahu village where you can interact with local people and learn a bit about their way of life. Once again, your guide will prepare Thai cuisine for your dinner while you put your feet up after a long day! Tonight you will be staying in basic accommodation (dormitory house) and be able to get a feel for village life.Today’s hike is approximately 5 to 6 hours, mountain trails with mix of ascents and descents.Day 3: Morning trek, lunch by the river and drive back to Chiang Mai (B, L)Enjoy breakfast on the mountain before we start our final leg of the trek. Today is a three-hour descent to the Maetang River valley below where you will notice a change in scenery. Once you arrive at our riverside camp, you can enjoy a succulent Thai lunch in a tranquil setting. Relax at the camp, or take an optional activity before saying goodbye to the Northern jungle and driving back to Chiang Mai where we drop you off at your city accommodation. Today’s hike is approximately 3 hours, mostly downhill.
3-Day Magical Golden Triangle Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
Early morning meet and greet at your accommodation in Chiang Mai. We will provide the tour briefing, then your riding gear and bike. We will inform you briefly of local history, geography and acknowledge any personal requirements. Lastly we have a general Q&A opportunity for any concerns you might have related to the tour.Day 1. Chiang Mai – Tha Ton (111miles or 179 kms.)We take the highway, heading north of Chiang Mai to Mae Sa Elephant Camp, where you will feed the elephants, see them bathing and performing their talents. Continue to reach to Chiang Dao, where relaxing lunch at local restaurant. After lunch, visit Chiang Dao cave. Then ride along fantastic mountainous road until reach to Tha Ton, where you will visit the Wat Tha Ton on top of the mountains and enjoy the amazing sunset there. Later you relax in your charming accommodation with fantastic panorama view.Day 2. Tha Ton – Golden Triangle (87 miles or 140 kms.)After breakfast, we leave Tha Ton to visit the long-neck Karen tribe village near the border of Thailand and Myanmar. Riding to Doi Mae Salong, where Chinese mountain tea farmers live. Of course, you will test Thailand´s best tea there. Then back on curvy roads to Doi Tung Royal Villa. Visit the Winter Palace and the botanical garden. Lunch is served at the Royal’s Project restaurant. Continue along winding roads to Mae Sai, the northern most point of Thailand. Visit Wat Tham Pla where you can feed some food to wild monkeys. Reach the Golden Triangle to take a long-tailed-boat trip and short visit a small village in Laos (no Visa necessary). Visit the Opium museum before relaxing at your peaceful accommodation.Day 3. Golden Triangle – Phayao – Chiang Mai (193 miles or 311 kms.)After breakfast, ride along a scenic farming areas road to Chiang Rai City. After that, visit the White Temple (Wat Rong Khun) one of the top 10 wonder temples in the world. Continue on a long highway ride until we reach Phayao, visit Phayao lake (Kwan Phayao) one of the largest lakes in Northern Thailand. Lunch is served at a local restaurant in front of the lake. Continue riding on windy mountain roads to Tharntong waterfall and Mae Kachan hot spring. Visit a local market, stopping for refreshment, before heading back to Chiang Mai.
4-Day Northern Thailand Mountain-Biking Adventure from Chiang Mai
Day 1: Chiang Mai to Chiangdao (cycling distance 30 to 45 km/ 18 to 28 miles) You will be picked up from your Chiang Mai hotel and driven north to the Chiangdao valley, our starting point. After a short briefing and bike fitting, we will start pedaling on easy dirt road trails linking hill tribe villages. Visit Lahu and Akha villages, as well as the Palaung people from Myanmar, with only a few settlements in northern Thailand. Thai set lunch at local restaurant. The afternoon will be spent riding along rural back roads and pristine landscape. The imposing Doi Luang Chiang Dao, the country's third tallest mountain being always in the background. Arrive at the Chiang Dao caves, a Buddhist sanctuary, for some exploration. Ride your bike, or transfer by vehicle to the Padeng Lodge for overnight. Enjoy a succulent dinner served at the lodge. Meals: lunch and dinner. Day 2: Chiangdao to Ban Thaton (cycling distance 30 to 60 km cycling / 20 to 38 miles) This morning we ride through more scenic landscape! The route is not too difficult and the escort vehicle is always with us. Our morning cycling distance will be approximately 30 km (20 miles), on a mix of dirt trails and paved roads. Lunch stop and visit at another Buddhist forest temple. Afternoon cycling distance is 25 km on paved road, followed by a vehicle transfer to Ban Thaton for overnight. Thaton is a small village located by the Burmese border on the bank of the Maekok River. Dinner at local restaurant. Meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner Day 3: Ban Thaton to Chiang Rai Town, with a scenic route along the river (distances 45 to 60 km cycling / 28 to 38 miles) Early morning, after breakfast, we cycle through the Maekok river valley, passing rice fields and plantations. We then follow an exciting trail winding its way along the river. Next we ride a local long-tail boat downriver, to reach a forest park and take our bike again, to continue cycling to a Karen village by the river. After a short visit, we ride, or transfer by car, to our Chiang Rai hotel. Evening and dinner free at leisure. If you are not tired, you can stroll the local night market. Meals: breakfast and lunch. DAY 4: Chiang Rai Hhalf Day Cycling Loop, and back to Chiang Mai (Cycling distance between 20 to 40 km / 12 to 24 miles) Cycling itinerary is flexible today and to some extent will depends on the season. We ride out of the city and follow the river bank to discover exciting new trails. Cycle a loop up the mountain village, and downhill on the other side. Ride back in the valley to reach a waterfall for a local lunch. Relax and shower at the waterfall before an overland transfer back to Chiang Mai (3 hours+). Drop off at your hotel in the city. Meals: breakfast and lunch.
2-Day Chiang Dao Valley Family Trek from Chiang Mai
Day 1: Chiang Mai – Chiang Dao valley (L, D) Your guide meets you at your hotel in Chiang Mai in the morning and takes you to your first destination, a local market. Continue to a small Lahu village up the mountain to the starting point for your trek, which is mostly downhill and not strenuous. Admire the jungle vegetation and bamboo forest, and walk along a small stream. At the end of the hike, meet your tour vehicle for the 30-minute transfer to the Chiang Dao valley, where you'll arrive at Padeng Lodge for your overnight stay and dinner. This evening, for families with children, your guide can teach you how to use bamboo to make objects such as cups, whistles, forks, and sticks—a great time for youngsters.Day 2: Chiang Dao Cave – Chiang Mai (B, L)After a filling breakfast, a short drive takes you to another village, inhabited by Lisu and Akkha people. From there, follow a trekking trail to a Palong hill tribe village. Eventually you'll stop by the local school, and then walk back to the lodge. This hike takes about two hours, but a longer trek option is available, depending on the season and participants' abilities.Have lunch at the lodge, and then drive to Chiang Dao Cave for a deep exploration. The cave is part of a Buddhist sanctuary, and various chambers can be discovered with the help of local guides equipped with gas lamps. Admire stalagmites and stalactites of different shapes, some perhaps reminding you of animals or objects. Around the cave, local shops sell medicinal plants and herbs.Your 2-day tour ends with the drive back to Chiang Mai for drop-off at your hotel in town or at the Chiang Mai airport in the early evening.