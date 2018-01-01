3-Day Empire of the Khmer Tour from Bangkok

Day 1: Bangkok to Khao Yai (L) Departing Bangkok in the morning your journey for north east will arrive at Saraburi. Here you can visit the Phra Buddha Badh shrine which shelters the prints of the feet of Buddha and the many bells on temples throughout. Proceed to Lopburi, visiting Wat Phra Si Maha, the oldest temple with tallest Prang in Lopburi, before stopping at Phra Prang Sam Yod, a temple with three towers and impressive ornaments. Moving on to Prang Khaek, you will find the oldest monument and Khmer-style Hindu Shrine to be found in Thailand central region. Lunch will be enjoyed at local restaurant before moving on to the National Park of Khao Yai. Along the way you will discover Wat Theppithak with its gigantic Buddha sitting on the hill and home to the fruits of Klang Dong markets. Your accommodation this evening is The Greenery Resort Khao Yai. Overnight: Khao Yai Day 2: Khao Yai to Khorat (B,L) Enjoy breakfast at the hotel before embarking on your drive throughout Khao Yai National Park. Situated on over 1242 miles of mountainous landscape, take in the cascades from Haew Suwat and Klong Kaew and its original suspension bridge made of bamboo. Make various stops en route to capture those picture-perfect opportunities and for lunch, then continue on to Korat, via Si Khiu. Waiting ahead is Phimai Historical Park which protects one of the most important temples from the Khmer Empire. Facing Angkor, Cambodia, the temple marks the end of the ancient Khmer Highway. Your accommodation this evening is the Sima Thani Hotel or similar. Overnight: Khorat Day 3: Khorat to Bangkok (B,L) After breakfast at the hotel you will drive further north east to visit the impressive Khmer temples of Prasat Phnom Rung Historical Park, in the Buriram province. Known for Prasat Hin Pahom Rung, located on the top of the Phanom Rung Mount, it is thought to have been originally built in the 12th century A.D. Now partially restored to its original state, it is neighbored by Prasat Hin Muang Tam, which is believed to have been constructed in the 11th century. Both temples resemble the Angkor ruins of Cambodia. Lunch will be enjoyed at a local restaurant before your return journey to Bangkok begins. You will arrive at your hotel in Bangkok later in the evening.