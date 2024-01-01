Wat Poramai Yikawat Museum

Bangkok

This is a tiny museum – really a small assemblage of religious paraphernalia and knick-knacks – inside Ko Kret's Wat Poramai Yikawat.

1. Wat Poramai Yikawat

0.02 MILES

This Buddhist temple houses an interesting Mon-style marble Buddha and a simple museum. A leaning stupa on the northern fringes of its compound wall…

