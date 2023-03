Exotic fruits, towers of dried chillies, smoky grills and the city’s few remaining rickshaws form a very un-Bangkok backdrop at this, one of the most expansive and atmospheric produce markets in the area. Come early, though, as most vendors are gone by 9am. To get to the market, take the Chao Phraya Express Boat to Nonthaburi Pier, the northernmost stop for most lines. The market is a two-minute walk east along the main road from the pier.