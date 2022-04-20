Northern Bangkok

Once ringed by rice fields, modern Bangkok has since expanded in every possible direction with few concessions to agriculture or charm. In Bangkok's northern areas, other than some of the city's best markets, sights are relatively few and far between, but the upside is that the area is a good place to get a taste of provincial Thailand if you don't have the time to go upcountry.

Explore Northern Bangkok

  • Chatuchak Weekend Market

    Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…

  • P

    Papaya

    What began as a private hobby for Papaya's reticent owner has snowballed over the years into a mindboggling collection of 19th- and 20th-century artefacts…

  • C

    Chang Chui

    An abandoned areoplane, craft-beer bars, a hipster barber shop, performance spaces, a skull-shaped florist, an insect-themed restaurant... This tough-to…

  • Nonthaburi Market

    Exotic fruits, towers of dried chillies, smoky grills and the city’s few remaining rickshaws form a very un-Bangkok backdrop at this, one of the most…

  • O

    Or Tor Kor Market

    Or Tor Kor is Bangkok’s highest-quality fruit and agricultural market, and taking in the toddler-sized mangoes and dozens of pots full of curries amounts…

  • C

    Children's Discovery Museum

    Learning is well-disguised as fun at this museum, open again after a lengthy renovation completed in 2019. The interactive exhibits range in topic from…

  • N

    Numthong Gallery

    This long-standing Bangkok gallery calls the increasingly hip Ari neighbourhood its home. Exhibitions, which change approximately monthly, centre largely…

  • M

    Museum of Contemporary Art

    The city's largest space dedicated to Thai contemporary art. It's probably the best place in the country to familiarise yourself with the genre, but don't…

