Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…
Northern Bangkok
Once ringed by rice fields, modern Bangkok has since expanded in every possible direction with few concessions to agriculture or charm. In Bangkok's northern areas, other than some of the city's best markets, sights are relatively few and far between, but the upside is that the area is a good place to get a taste of provincial Thailand if you don't have the time to go upcountry.
Explore Northern Bangkok
- Chatuchak Weekend Market
Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…
- PPapaya
What began as a private hobby for Papaya's reticent owner has snowballed over the years into a mindboggling collection of 19th- and 20th-century artefacts…
- CChang Chui
An abandoned areoplane, craft-beer bars, a hipster barber shop, performance spaces, a skull-shaped florist, an insect-themed restaurant... This tough-to…
- Nonthaburi Market
Exotic fruits, towers of dried chillies, smoky grills and the city’s few remaining rickshaws form a very un-Bangkok backdrop at this, one of the most…
- OOr Tor Kor Market
Or Tor Kor is Bangkok’s highest-quality fruit and agricultural market, and taking in the toddler-sized mangoes and dozens of pots full of curries amounts…
- CChildren's Discovery Museum
Learning is well-disguised as fun at this museum, open again after a lengthy renovation completed in 2019. The interactive exhibits range in topic from…
- NNumthong Gallery
This long-standing Bangkok gallery calls the increasingly hip Ari neighbourhood its home. Exhibitions, which change approximately monthly, centre largely…
- MMuseum of Contemporary Art
The city's largest space dedicated to Thai contemporary art. It's probably the best place in the country to familiarise yourself with the genre, but don't…
- CChatuchak Park
A large park in northern Bangkok.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Bangkok.
See
Chatuchak Weekend Market
Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…
See
Papaya
What began as a private hobby for Papaya's reticent owner has snowballed over the years into a mindboggling collection of 19th- and 20th-century artefacts…
See
Chang Chui
An abandoned areoplane, craft-beer bars, a hipster barber shop, performance spaces, a skull-shaped florist, an insect-themed restaurant... This tough-to…
See
Nonthaburi Market
Exotic fruits, towers of dried chillies, smoky grills and the city’s few remaining rickshaws form a very un-Bangkok backdrop at this, one of the most…
See
Or Tor Kor Market
Or Tor Kor is Bangkok’s highest-quality fruit and agricultural market, and taking in the toddler-sized mangoes and dozens of pots full of curries amounts…
See
Children's Discovery Museum
Learning is well-disguised as fun at this museum, open again after a lengthy renovation completed in 2019. The interactive exhibits range in topic from…
See
Numthong Gallery
This long-standing Bangkok gallery calls the increasingly hip Ari neighbourhood its home. Exhibitions, which change approximately monthly, centre largely…
See
Museum of Contemporary Art
The city's largest space dedicated to Thai contemporary art. It's probably the best place in the country to familiarise yourself with the genre, but don't…
See
Chatuchak Park
A large park in northern Bangkok.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northern Bangkok
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.