This microcosm of soi (lane) life is named after a small (nói) market (đà·làht) that sets up between Soi 22 and Soi 20, along the atmospheric Soi Wanit 2 that runs parallel to Th Charoen Krung. Wandering here you’ll find maze-like tentacular soi turning in on themselves, weaving through innumerable grease-stained machinery shops, grocery outlets, warehouses and people’s living rooms. The crumbling buildings, vivid wall art and tree-boughed alleyways make it a fantastic area for casual ambling and candid street photography.