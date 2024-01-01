San Jao Sien Khong

Chinatown

This is one of the city’s oldest Chinese shrines, and is guarded by a playful rooftop terracotta dragon; it’s also one of the best places to come during the yearly Vegetarian Festival, held during the first nine days of the ninth lunar month (typically September or October). It's located below the River View Guesthouse.

