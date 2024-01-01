This is one of the city’s oldest Chinese shrines, and is guarded by a playful rooftop terracotta dragon; it’s also one of the best places to come during the yearly Vegetarian Festival, held during the first nine days of the ninth lunar month (typically September or October). It's located below the River View Guesthouse.
San Jao Sien Khong
Chinatown
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.47 MILES
Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…
1.72 MILES
The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…
1.64 MILES
Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…
1.73 MILES
Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…
2.05 MILES
Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…
1.36 MILES
Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…
1.52 MILES
This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…
5.21 MILES
Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…
Nearby Chinatown attractions
0.12 MILES
This microcosm of soi (lane) life is named after a small (nói) market (đà·làht) that sets up between Soi 22 and Soi 20, along the atmospheric Soi Wanit…
2. Wat Pathum Khongka Ratchaworawihan
0.13 MILES
A riverside Buddhist temple in Bangkok's Chinatown.
0.21 MILES
This arch marks the so-called centre of Bangkok's Chinatown, and straddles a busy traffic crossing between Th Yaowarat and Th Charoen Krung. If you dodge…
0.21 MILES
A traffic roundabout with the accompanying Chinatown Arch monument that serves as a central landmark in Bangkok's Chinatown.
0.24 MILES
When a Portuguese contingent moved across the river to the present-day Talat Noi area of Chinatown in 1787, they were given this piece of land and built…
6. Wat Traimit (Golden Buddha)
0.29 MILES
The attraction at Wat Traimit is undoubtedly the impressive 3m-tall, 5.5-tonne, solid-gold Buddha image, which gleams like, well, gold. Sculpted in the…
7. Phra Buddha Maha Suwanna Patimakorn Exhibition
0.29 MILES
The Phra Buddha Maha Suwanna Patimakorn Exhibition contains excellent informative displays on how the Golden Buddha at Wat Traimit was made through the…
8. Yaowarat Chinatown Heritage Center
0.29 MILES
The Yaowarat Chinatown Heritage Center is a small but engaging museum with multimedia exhibits on the history of Bangkok’s Chinatown and its residents.