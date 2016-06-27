Welcome to Trang
Most tourist facilities lie along Th Praram VI, between the clock tower and the train station.
3-Day Nha Trang Beach Trip from Ho Chi Minh City
Day 1: Ho Chi Minh City - Nha TrangWe will depart from Ho Chi Minh by minivan to Nha Trang. Along the way we will stop for lunch in Phan Thiet, as well as pay a visit to Ca Na Coast, which is best known for its arid foothills and the unusual local tradition of lizard fishing. After dinner, we can relax with a stroll along the main street that is nestled behind the beach.Day 2: Nha Trang – IslandWe’ll start off the day with a boat trip to Tri Nguyen Aquarium, which is located on Hon Mieu Island. The aquarium features an abundance of fascinating marine life including coral, sea tortoises, seahorses, stingrays and lobsters. Next on the agenda is a trip to Hon Mun Island, characterized by picturesque natural scenery and clear turquoise waters all year round. Hon Mun is famous for being the first Marine Protected Area in Vietnam and is home to the most diverse collection of coral reef in Vietnam (up to 1500 species). After Mun Island, we’ll continue on to beautiful Mot Island, famous for its lovely beach and the perfect place to stop for lunch. Feast on excellent dishes, with the option of treating yourself to a cocktail from the floating bar. The last stop of the day will be at Tranh Mini-Beach where you can relax or choose to have a go at some beach sport activities including: Parasailing, Jet ski, Banana Boat (all at an extra cost). After your island tour, we’ll take you back to your hotel.Day 3: Nha Trang - Ho Chi Minh CityOur last day together and we will begin by checking out of our hotel and visit Long Son Pagoda, Rocky Mountain Church and go shopping at Dam Market. Taking a visit to the photogenic stone grottoes of Hon Chong. We will have lunch on the way back to Ho Chi Minh City.
14-Day Small-Group Flexible Adventure Tour of Vietnam from Ho Chi Minh City
1) ARRIVAL DAY: HO CHI MINH: Your adventure kicks off when you meet your Tour Leader at a Welcome Night introduction to learn more about your upcoming trip.2) FREE DAY: HO CHI MINH: Explore hot and lively Ho Chi Minh City at your leisure. Check out the historic sites of the city or take a trip out to the famous Cu Chi Tunnels during the day and sample the city's delicious cuisine in the evening.3) HO CHI MINH to DA LAT: Leaving Ho Chi Minh, we head for the cooler area of Da Lat, known as the honeymoon capital of Vietnam. We’ll stop at Datanla Waterfall, with options to walk in or drive down on a mini rollercoaster. 4) FREE DAY: DA LAT: Da Lat vaguely resembles a French town with old villas and towering pine trees. It is off the main tourist trail so locals are very friendly. Enjoy a full day motorcycle tour to see Da Lat's attractions. 5) DA LAT to BAI XEP: We head to the Vietnamese coast to a tiny fishing village of Bai Xep located along a long sandy white beach. This is a great place to relax in a peaceful setting.6) FREE DAY: BAI XEP: You are free to enjoy this remote coastal location. Swim, snorkel and take a walk on the beach, or head out fishing. 7) BAI XEP to HOI AN: We move on to Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage town, known for beautifully restored French Colonial architecture, funky bars, restaurants and tailor shops. 8) FREE DAY: HOI AN: See a Hoi An from a different angle on a 2 hour river cruise. Take your time exploring this charming town and as the sun goes down Hoi An really turns on its charm. 9) HOI AN to HUE: Today we head for Hue, Vietnam’s most liveable city where modern architecture sits nestles beside century old buildings. Hue is regarded as the cultural and spiritual centre of Vietnam.10) HUE to PHONG NHA: We venture into the fascinating Vinh Moc Tunnels, an underground complex home to 90+ families during the War. After our visit we continue on to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. 11) FREE DAY: PHONG NHA: Today we explore the area of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. This area has pristine rivers (perfect for a refreshing dip) and boasts a number of impressive caves.12) PHONG NHA to NINH BINH: Our journey takes us into the beautiful countryside and stunning limestone karst mountains. We’ll stop along the way to stretch our legs before continuing an express journey to Ninh Binh. 13) NINH BINH to HANOI: This morning we head out in traditional canoes to visit the Trang An Grottoes, before we jump back on the bus to continue on to Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, an exotic city full of excitement and energy.14) FREE DAY: HANOI: Your Tour Leader will take you out on a guided walking tour of Hanoi's main sights in the morning before your tour officially comes to an end.ACCOMMODATION: 13 nights' in guesthouses or family run Hotels (Share Room)ACTIVITIES: See Inclusions
2 days Bai Dinh pagoda - Trang An - Tam Coc - Bich Dong pagoda and Hoalu temple tour
Day 1: Hanoi - BaiDinh Pagoda - TrangAn - Tam Coc (-/L/D)You will be picked up at your hotel at HanoiOld Quarter at 8.a.m and start heading to Bai Dinh Pagoda, which you will explore the Buddha Prayer place. It is well known as the largest pagoda in Vietnam, famous for 500 La Han statues, biggest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam at the height of 10 meters, and the weight of 100 tons.After that, you will enjoy lunch featuring some local special dishes such as Goat meat with elderberry, pork storage vessel at a local restaurant.Next, at 13.00, you will have opportunity to visit Trang An Scenic Landscape complex nearby which was recently claimed as an UNESCO World natural heritage and known as the “Halong Bay on land”. Getting on a rowing boat (small sampan) to travel along the small river with scenic mountain and picturesque green fields landscape, you will discover the cave complex of Trang An including: Nau Ruou in mystery and wildness, the scenery of mountain and rivers – Halong on land of NinhBinh, Toi Cave, Sang Cave, Ba Giot Cave. After leaving Trang An complex at 16.00, you will move to Tam Coc to check in hotel, enjoy dinner and stay overnight in Tam Coc.Day 2: Tamcoc - Bich Dong - Hoalu - Hanoi (B/L/-)After having breakfast at hotel, you will enjoy 2-hour Tam Coc boat trip. With Ha Long type views of majestic limestone cliffs and mysterious yet inviting caves, as well as countryside sights, like peaceful streams, rice paddies and deserted green fields, Tam Coc is often referred to as “Ha Long among the rice paddies”. During the boat trip, you will make a stop at 3 different caves, (Hang Ca (the first cave), Hang Hai (the second cave) and Hang Ba (the third cave).Next, you will continue to visit Bich Dong pagoda lying on the short drive to the South of Tam Coc. It includes three palaces on three levels: Lower, Middle and Upper pagoda and is considered as the most second beautiful pagoda of Viet Nam, after Perfume Pagoda. After that, you will have lunch before returning Hanoi. En-route, you can take the time to visit Dinh temple, Le temple at Hoa Lu area. Dinh Temple worships King Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Temple worships King Le Dai Hanh. These temples were built in 17th century. Dinh Temple was built in the shape of a Chinese character. Through the first entrance called Ngo Mon, there is a stone royal bed with Nghe (imaginary animals of the old times) standing on both sides. Le Temple is almost the same as Dinh Temple in term of architectural design, except for some details. Le Temple also consists of three parts: Bai Duong used for the community, Thien Huong, in memory of the royal mandarins of King Le, and finally, the altar in memory of the King. End this tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6.30pm.
NÓN LÁ PHOTO EXPEDITION VIETNAM
Day 1 - BangkokAfter the overnight flight to Bangkok, the morning will be free. We will have a welcome lunch and orientation to the expedition. Photo Theme: markets, people. Overnight in Bangkok (L)Day 2 - BangkokPhoto tours of the Royal Palace and the colossal reclining Buddha, followed by numerous ancient temples in the city. Our sunset will be near the Mansion riverside in Bangkok. Photo theme: ancient temples, everyday, people, and markets. Overnight in Bangkok (B) Day 3 - SaigonToday we will fly to Saigon, the largest city in Vietnam with a population of just over six million people. Photo Theme: everyday, people, road, landscape. Overnight in Saigon (B) Day 4 - SaigonIn the morning we will visit the fascinating system of Vietnamese tunnels in Cu Chi, and in the afternoon we will photograph some of the highlights in the city, including the Notre Dame Cathedral. In the evening we board the train to Nha Trang. Photo Theme: everyday, people, markets, architecture. Overnight in train (B) Day 5 - Nha TrangIn the morning we arrive to Nha Trang, one of the most attractive and charming towns in the Vietnam. In the afternoon, we’ll take a bike ride to explore the fishermen and their families on the bay. At night we will board the train to Da Nang with a final destination in Hoi An. Photo Theme: everyday, people, markets. Overnight in train (B) Day 6 - Hoi AnHoi An is a charming town located 30 km south of Da Nang, and an all-time favorite. More than any other city in Vietnam, Hoi An retains the feel of centuries past, becoming ta kind of atmospheric place. The evening will be free. Photo Theme: everyday, people watching. Overnight in Hoi An (B) Day 7 - Hoi AnFree day for personal interests. Photo Theme: Free. Overnight in Hoi An (B) Day 8 - Hoi AnWe will have a special photographic morning in the fish and vegetable market. Then we will go to an impressive pottery house and get up close and personal into the lives of nearby fishermen. Free evening. Photo Theme: everyday people watching. Overnight in Hoi An (B) Day 9 - HueOur bus will depart in the morning to Hue. In the afternoon we will have a photographic outing and in the evening depart on the train to Hanoi. Photo Theme: everyday, people, transport. Overnight in train (B) Day 10 - HanoiWe arrive in the morning to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. A charming town with a population of about four million and especially the endless stream of bicycles. At night will go to the famous puppet show on the water. Photo Theme: architecture, historic temple, everyday, people, transport. Overnight in Hanoi (B) Day 11 - Halong BayThis morning we’ll explore Halong Bay with its mysterious, hazy atmosphere. We will spend time exploring the area and return to Hanoi at night where we will have our farewell dinner. Photo Theme: landscapes, everyday, people, transportation, vessel. Overnight in Hanoi (B,D) Day 12 - HanoiAfter breakfast, transport to the airport for your return flight (B)
3-Day Nha Trang Beach Excursion
2 day private guided tour famous Ninh Binh - Halong Bay UNESCO sites
Day 1: Hanoi – Ninh Binh ( L/D) Your tour guide will pick you up at lobby hotel around 9:00 AM, 2 hours driving south of Hanoi to Ninh Binh. Upon arrival, check in Family homestay with private bungalow, having lunch with excellent Vietnamese food. In the afternoon you will do sampa rowing boat trip at Trang An eco tourism complex where also called Halong Bay on land, due to its karst limestone cliffs which seemingly grow out of rice paddies. At the end of the day, rest and relax or take a bicycle tour to explore the surroundings on your own and witness a spectacular sunset. Day 2: Ninh Binh – Halong Bay (B/L) Awaking up in middle of the quiet village with bird singing, enjoying yummy breakfast then you’ll keep heading up 3 hours driving straight to Halong city, upon arrival (12.00am), get on own boat and start your cruise. While the junk is passing the main sites (many islets, rocks, caves, floating villages and beaches) on Ha Long bay, your lunch will be served on board with fresh sea food. You’ll then visit Thien Cung (paradise) cave on the island – the most beautiful among the thousands of the Bay. 1630pm: Disembarking and leaving for Hanoi. Tour ends at your hotel at around 19.00