2 days Bai Dinh pagoda - Trang An - Tam Coc - Bich Dong pagoda and Hoalu temple tour

Day 1: Hanoi - BaiDinh Pagoda - TrangAn - Tam Coc (-/L/D)You will be picked up at your hotel at HanoiOld Quarter at 8.a.m and start heading to Bai Dinh Pagoda, which you will explore the Buddha Prayer place. It is well known as the largest pagoda in Vietnam, famous for 500 La Han statues, biggest bronze Buddha statue in Vietnam at the height of 10 meters, and the weight of 100 tons.After that, you will enjoy lunch featuring some local special dishes such as Goat meat with elderberry, pork storage vessel at a local restaurant.Next, at 13.00, you will have opportunity to visit Trang An Scenic Landscape complex nearby which was recently claimed as an UNESCO World natural heritage and known as the “Halong Bay on land”. Getting on a rowing boat (small sampan) to travel along the small river with scenic mountain and picturesque green fields landscape, you will discover the cave complex of Trang An including: Nau Ruou in mystery and wildness, the scenery of mountain and rivers – Halong on land of NinhBinh, Toi Cave, Sang Cave, Ba Giot Cave. After leaving Trang An complex at 16.00, you will move to Tam Coc to check in hotel, enjoy dinner and stay overnight in Tam Coc.Day 2: Tamcoc - Bich Dong - Hoalu - Hanoi (B/L/-)After having breakfast at hotel, you will enjoy 2-hour Tam Coc boat trip. With Ha Long type views of majestic limestone cliffs and mysterious yet inviting caves, as well as countryside sights, like peaceful streams, rice paddies and deserted green fields, Tam Coc is often referred to as “Ha Long among the rice paddies”. During the boat trip, you will make a stop at 3 different caves, (Hang Ca (the first cave), Hang Hai (the second cave) and Hang Ba (the third cave).Next, you will continue to visit Bich Dong pagoda lying on the short drive to the South of Tam Coc. It includes three palaces on three levels: Lower, Middle and Upper pagoda and is considered as the most second beautiful pagoda of Viet Nam, after Perfume Pagoda. After that, you will have lunch before returning Hanoi. En-route, you can take the time to visit Dinh temple, Le temple at Hoa Lu area. Dinh Temple worships King Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Temple worships King Le Dai Hanh. These temples were built in 17th century. Dinh Temple was built in the shape of a Chinese character. Through the first entrance called Ngo Mon, there is a stone royal bed with Nghe (imaginary animals of the old times) standing on both sides. Le Temple is almost the same as Dinh Temple in term of architectural design, except for some details. Le Temple also consists of three parts: Bai Duong used for the community, Thien Huong, in memory of the royal mandarins of King Le, and finally, the altar in memory of the King. End this tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6.30pm.