Dolphins and Jozani Forest Reserve Wildlife Tour from Zanzibar

Your adventure starts from the fishermen village of Kizimkazi and you will see a foresight of fishermen at the shore while you are on the motorboat going to view and snorkel and spot some dolphins. The adventure will then continue at the entrance of the exotic native green forest and dive in the middle of the heart of the wild. The Jozani forest reserve lies between Chwaka bay and Uzi bay and it is the only remaining natural forest of Unguja and represents a very important refuge for the fauna of the island. Once the whole of the Island was covered in a rich tapestry of swamp forest, evergreen thicket and mangrove now all that remains is Jozani Forest. Despite this fact Jozani still boasts an eclectic bio-diversity, with many strange and wonderful animals residing in and below the canopy of old giants. Red Columbus monkeys are the symbol fantastic of Zanzibar, the most famous inhabitants of the forest; a sub-species only found on this island, they can be seen calmly lazing around or fooling among themselves in the branches, their red coats a reminder of British colonial rule. But keep your eyes open and you may be lucky enough to see Sunnis (small deer), chameleons. Visit of the school and the discovery of the small local village that dedicate the works of coconuts, the real lives of this populations, how the native enjoys their lives on the sun. Lunch at Jozani Forest, and return to your hotel.