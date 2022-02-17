This reserve is located west of Tanga in the heart of the eastern Usambaras. Often overlooked, it’s a peaceful, lushly vegetated patch of montane forest…
Northeastern Tanzania
Northeastern Tanzania’s highlights are its coastline, its mountains and its cultures. These, combined with the area’s long history, easy access and lack of crowds, make it an appealing focal point for a Tanzanian sojourn.
Visit the atmospheric ruins at Kaole and Tongoni, step back to the days of Livingstone in Bagamoyo, relax on palm- and baobab-fringed beaches north and south of Pangani, or explore Saadani National Park. Inland, hike forested footpaths in the Usambaras while following the cycle of market days of the local Sambaa people. Learn about the rich traditions of the Pare Mountains, and experience the bush in seldom-visited Mkomazi National Park.
Most of the northeast is within a half-day’s drive or bus ride from both Dar es Salaam and Arusha, and there are good connections to the Zanzibar Archipelago. Main roads are in decent condition and there is a wide range of accommodation.
Explore Northeastern Tanzania
This reserve is located west of Tanga in the heart of the eastern Usambaras. Often overlooked, it’s a peaceful, lushly vegetated patch of montane forest…
With its cobwebbed portals and crumbling German-era colonial buildings, central Bagamoyo, or Mji Mkongwe (Stone Town) as it’s known locally, is well worth…
About 20km south of Tanga and just off the coastal road, the Tongoni ruins are set picturesquely amidst the baobabs on a low rise overlooking stands of…
Seldom-visited Mkomazi spreads along the Kenya border in the shadow of the Pare Mountains, its dry savannah lands contrasting sharply with the moist…
Perched on the edge of the Usambara Mountains southeast of Lushoto is Lutindi and the Lutindi Cultural Tourism Project. Lutindi is the site of the first…
Just southeast of Bagamoyo are these atmospheric ruins. At their centre are the remains of a 13th-century mosque, which is one of the oldest in mainland…
Located about 500m southeast of Bagamoyo along the road to Dar es Salaam is this renowned theatre and arts college, home of the national dance company…
About 2km northwest of town and reached via a long, mango-tree-shaded avenue is the Catholic mission and museum, one of Bagamoyo’s highlights, with well…
About 70km north of Bagamoyo along a lovely stretch of coastline, and directly opposite Zanzibar Island, is tiny Saadani, a 1000-sq-km patch of coastal…
