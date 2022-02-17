Northeastern Tanzania’s highlights are its coastline, its mountains and its cultures. These, combined with the area’s long history, easy access and lack of crowds, make it an appealing focal point for a Tanzanian sojourn.

Visit the atmospheric ruins at Kaole and Tongoni, step back to the days of Livingstone in Bagamoyo, relax on palm- and baobab-fringed beaches north and south of Pangani, or explore Saadani National Park. Inland, hike forested footpaths in the Usambaras while following the cycle of market days of the local Sambaa people. Learn about the rich traditions of the Pare Mountains, and experience the bush in seldom-visited Mkomazi National Park.

Most of the northeast is within a half-day’s drive or bus ride from both Dar es Salaam and Arusha, and there are good connections to the Zanzibar Archipelago. Main roads are in decent condition and there is a wide range of accommodation.