Shanhou Folk Culture Village

With a fine setting in a bowl of green slopes, Shanhou is one of the island's prettiest old villages with dozens of classic tile-roofed Fujian homes, including a close-packed grouping of 18 buildings built by a single family in the late Qing dynasty. This 'folk village' has been especially well preserved with a few furnished rooms open museum-style and several other buildings operating as shops (8am to 5pm).

Go in the morning for the best photographic conditions. There are several delightful homestays in the village. but bring your own dinner if you plan to stay (or arrange with your host) as the only shops close by 5pm and there is no evening restaurant.