Walk through a wide, 200m rock-hewn tunnel to reach the emplacement of a howitzer canon surveying a wide view towards distant China. Nothing is in English, but the displays of artillery pieces are self-explanatory.

A mock military drill is performed by volunteer residents and students daily except Thursdays at 10am, 11am, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm. The entrance is just 600m east of Shanhou Folk Culture Village.