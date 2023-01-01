Guandu Nature Park

Ten years in the planning, this 57-hectare nature reserve opened in 2001 under the control of the Wild Bird Society of Taipei. There's a visitor centre and good trails and hides, as well as over 100 species of birds, 150 species of plants and 800 species of animals. It's a 1.2km walk from Guandu MRT, or take the R35 bus from outside the station.

The park, situated at the confluence of the Tamsui and Keelung Rivers (and their smaller tributaries), has a wide variety of habitats, including grass, mangroves, saltwater marsh and freshwater ponds. On weekdays it's rather busy with school groups, and on weekends with other tourists. There's a YouBike station outside the park.