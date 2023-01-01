Ten Drum Rende Creative Village

Tainan's largest art village is this awesome 7.5-hectare Japanese-era sugar refinery run by award-winning native percussion group, Ten Drum (十鼓). You can see old vats and machines, a museum converted from molasses storage tanks, and a children's playground with a long tube slide. What's more, you can now release sky lanterns inside the 100-year-old chimney of the sugar-cane bagasse incinerator. It's NT$200 for a large lantern, and NT$100 for a small one (1.10pm to 8.50pm Tuesday to Sunday, 1.10pm to 4.50pm Monday).

Take the train to Bao An Station (保安站). Walk along Wenxian Rd (文賢路), turn into Wenhua Rd (文華路) and cross the tracks.