Taiwan's first modern sugar factory (c 1901) is no longer in use, but you can still see the old mechanisms and the vats. There's also a village here that retains most of its early-20th-century flavour, some handsome mid-century-style offices and a couple of air-raid shelters. Ciaotou is by no means Taiwan's most colourful sugar-making facility to visit, but it's quaint and adorably landscaped with sunflowers and whimsical art.

The sugar factory and village grounds begin as soon as you exit Ciaotou Sugar Factory KMRT station. There are good English interpretation signs around.