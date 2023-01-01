A music-themed viewing bridge atop a hill between the districts of Gangshan and Yanchao. The attractive 88m-long structure is suspended 40m high by cables issuing from pylons shaped like the scroll of a violin, and easy jazz emits from speakers. On a clear day, you can see beyond the fields to the North Dawu Mountain, Kaohsiung's 85 Sky Tower, and even the Taiwan Strait.

From Exit 1 of Gangshan South Station (train not KMRT), bus 68 takes you to Gangshan Eye, or share a taxi with other visitors at the exit.