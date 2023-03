This 80m-high waterfall is quite a beauty, and the fact that you can fly over it on a cable car is one more reason to come to Wulai. There's a log cart railway (NT$50, until 5pm) to the base, or you can walk the pedestrian route beside the train line (about 1.6km) along a pleasant wooded lane with some mountain scenery.

To get to the log cart railway station, walk to the end of the pedestrian food street in Wulai, cross the bridge and head up the wooden stairs.