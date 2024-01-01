Tea Research and Promotion Center

Taipei

This lovely red-brick building, about a 20-minute walk from Maokong gondola station, has tranquil gardens, free tea (look for the tap at the far right of the entrance hall), and a demonstration hall showing the excruciating process that goes into making a decent brew, from picking the leaves, to drying, spinning and roasting them.

