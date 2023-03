A magical art installation based on Taiwan's celebrated author of illustrated books, Jimmy Liao's When the Moon Forgot. You can clamber inside and pose for pictures with characters and scenes from the picture book. A fun free thing to do with kids if you're in the area. Lit up at night, the glowing bus offers charming Instagram-friendly shots.

When the Moon Forgot is available in English translation. The bookstore in Eslite Xinyi may have a copy.