This is a great place to get your bearings on the city and its history. Maps and models show Taipei's evolution from a walled, gated city in 1882 to the bustling metropolis it is today. Even so, it could do with a bit of an update on the new skyscraper cityline. There are exhibits, many interactive, on geography, topography, commerce, famous residents and natural resources. Use the western entrance to access the museum.