Set in a former tobacco factory (or more accurately an industrial village) from the 1930s, this lovely park is part lush gardens, part frog-filled lake, part industrial chic, part workshop and part design studio. The place is dotted with pop-up creative shops, cafes and galleries.

The long, steel grey-painted corridors of the factory have a wonderful, institutional throwback feel. The outdoor areas of the park are open until 10pm. Entrance is off Guangfu S Rd on Yangchang Rd.