This small and fun museum (set aside about 40 minutes) showcases a medley of magical string, hand and shadow puppets, many with embroidered robes and fiery beards. The displays could do with a bit more English explanation, but interesting snippets abound. String puppets, for example, were originally used more than 1000 years ago in exorcisms.

Workshops with a puppet master on the art of puppetry and DIY puppet-making classes for children are sometimes available.